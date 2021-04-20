OLYMPIA — A tax credit for working families in Washington passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote April 11, with lawmakers on both sides saying the exemption for low-income earners was a long time coming.
The Working Families Tax Credit would for the first time increase credit amounts and expand eligibility, paying $250 million to about 450,000 taxpayers in 2023 after it goes into effect. In the next budget cycle that will be about $536 million across the state.
For 2023 and after, the working families’ credit for the prior year will be $300 for eligible persons with no eligible children; $600 for eligible persons with one child; $900 for eligible persons with two children; or $1,250 for eligible persons with three or more children.
