Ban will be in effect today until further notice
OLYMPIA — Effective immediately, Washington State Parks is banning wood and charcoal fires at its parks statewide and on ocean beaches in the Seashore Conservation Area beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, July 2.
With extreme hot and dry conditions affecting the entire state, the campfire ban is necessary to help prevent accidental wildfires.
All state parks and ocean beaches are under a level 3 burn ban or higher. Level 3 prohibits the use of wood fires and charcoal briquettes. Fireworks are prohibited at all state parks. Check local ordinances for firework restrictions on ocean beaches.
Gas/propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas/propane firepits are permitted in designated camping and picnic sites.
The state parks burn ban aligns with the order issued by Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, pertaining to all forest lands within the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) fire protection.
Campers and visitors to state parks should always check campfire ban levels to learn about restrictions in place and prepare for the possibility of sudden changes to restrictions due to emerging conditions.
The burn ban is in effect until further notice.
•••
The Seashore Conservation Area comprises 62 miles of the state’s coastline between:
Cape Disappointment, from the mouth of the Columbia River to Leadbetter Point (Long Beach Peninsula — 27 miles)
The mouth of Willapa Bay, in Tokeland, and Point Chehalis, in Westport (South Beach — 13 miles)
Damon Point, in Ocean Shores, and the southern boundary of the Quinault Indian National Reservation north of Moclips (Northern Shores — 22 miles )
In general, the SCA occupies the area between the line of ordinary high tide and the line of extreme low tide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.