COSMOPOLIS — Well-liked Jamie M. Walsh, 58 of Aberdeen, wife of 19th District State Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a traffic collision on Monday, Oct. 24.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Monday morning. It involved a 2005 Peterbilt truck with a fully loaded log trailer heading northbound on U.S Highway 101 and Walsh's southbound 2003 Chrysler 300M.
According to WSP, Walsh allegedly crossed the center line near milepost 79 north of the Montesano cutoff and struck the truck driven by Edward S. Reames, 60, of Aberdeen.
The roadway was closed for the emergency response and investigation with a detour before officials opened alternating traffic through the area in the afternoon. The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Word spread around this corner of Washington in the mid-morning hours that a tragic accident had occurred. It was initially noted as a car and log truck head-on collision. Only in the evening did the victim's identity emerge.
Writers note: I had the pleasure of meeting Jamie several times over my career including sitting alongside her during a 2018 election night ballot count. Jamie was a kindhearted sincere woman and genuine, who loved her husband with all her heart and was one of the nicest persons I’ve ever met.
