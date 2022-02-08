SEATTLE — Shellfish growers in Washington and Massachusetts will soon regain access to European markets following successful negotiations by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced by the state’s U.S. senators.
Since 2011, U.S. producers have been unable to export live, raw and processed bivalve molluscan shellfish to the European Union. Now, sales of oysters, clams, mussels, and whole or roe-on scallops can resume.
“This long-overdue agreement is good news for Washington shellfish growers that have been shut out of the European market for over a decade, blocking opportunities in this important industry,” Sen. Maria Cantwell said. “As our nation’s top shellfish producer, Washington state is primed to benefit enormously from this agreement, especially Pacific and Mason Counties where shellfish farming is a major employer.”
“This is great news for Washington state’s shellfish industry,” Sen. Patty Murray said in a press release. “Our producers deserve a fair shake and the opportunity to sell their goods — that’s what I’m focused on.”
Washington is the leading U.S. producer of farmed bivalves with recent annual sales of nearly $150 million. There are 327 shellfish farms across the state, which accounts for about 25% of the total domestic production by weight. Shellfish farming is one of the largest employers in Pacific and Mason counties. Washington’s shellfish industry directly employs over 3,200 people in rural areas, with an economic contribution of over $270 million annually.
EU producers in Spain and the Netherlands are also now eligible to export live and raw bivalve molluscan shellfish to the U.S. Trade between the U.S. and EU is anticipated to begin on Feb. 24, after publication of relevant materials by regulatory authorities in both governments.
