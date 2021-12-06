OLYMPIA — The Washington State Supreme Court ended weeks of uncertainty over the future of the state’s congressional and legislative district boundaries last week, affirming the plan brokered by the state’s redistricting commission that was completed minutes — or even moments — after the Nov. 15 midnight deadline and declining to take over the redistricting process in the state.
In a five-page order on Dec. 3, the highest court in the state unanimously ruled that the commission met its statutory obligations by approving both its congressional and legislative redistricting plans less than a minute before the deadline, even as a formal resolution adopting the plans and the letter of transmittal to legislative leaders in the state Legislature were not approved until just after the deadline.
“After reviewing the submissions and considering the constitutional and statutory framework as a whole, we conclude it is not necessary for the court to assume responsibility for adoption of redistricting maps under the present circumstances,” the court’s order reads. “This is not a situation in which the Supreme Court must step in because the Commission has failed to agree on a plan it believes complies with state and federal requirements. The court concludes that the primary purpose of achieving a timely redistricting plan would be impeded, not advanced, by rejecting the Commission’s completed work.”
Notably, the court’s order also reiterates that it is not opining on the plan’s compliance with any statutory and constitutional requirements other than the Nov. 15 deadline — for now. For much of the Nov. 15 meeting that spanned several hours, commissioners met in private caucuses — not publicly — to discuss the redistricting plans, even as the Open Public Meetings Act requires those discussions and debates to happen in public.
Open-meeting advocates, including the nonprofit Washington Coalition for Open Government, are weighing lawsuits to challenge the maps and have the commission’s work thrown out because of the alleged violations of open meeting laws. Mike Fancher, president of WCOG, told Crosscut that “the actions of the commission clearly violated the Open Public Meetings Act and that renders their action invalid, in our judgment.”
“This just can’t be allowed to stand, the way it happened,” Fancher told Crosscut.
For now, the redistricting process continues with the maps that were agreed to by the bipartisan commission — two members were appointed by Democrats, and two were appointed by Republicans — on Nov. 15. By and large, those maps make only light changes to the 3rd Congressional District and 19th Legislative District that Pacific County is a part of.
In the 3rd CD, the only notable changes to the map is that Klickitat County has been given away to the central Washington-based 4th Congressional District. To make up for the loss in the population, the commission’s map sees the 3rd CD pick up more swaths of rural southern Thurston County. The partisanship of the district also remains largely unchanged; the current 3rd CD gave Gov. Jay Inslee 45.7% of the vote in the 2020 gubernatorial election, while this new 3rd CD would have given him 46.3% of the vote.
The 19th Legislative District saw more changes to its boundaries, including splitting the city of Aberdeen between the 19th LD and the Olympic Peninsula-based 24th LD for the seemingly explicit purpose of keeping the residence of incumbent state Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) within the 19th LD boundaries. Walsh would have faced a difficult path if he sought election in the 24th LD, likely running against incumbent Democratic legislators in a seat that gave Inslee 53.1% of the vote in 2020.
Instead, Walsh will continue to be able to run in a 19th LD that picked up more Republican-leaning turf to make up for the loss of parts of Aberdeen, all of Montesano and other population shortcomings the district has faced over the past decade. The district picked up more of rural western Lewis County and now straddles all of I-5, while also picking up much of southeastern Grays Harbor County. In terms of partisanship, the current 19th LD gave Inslee 41.5% of the vote in 2020, while this new 19th LD would have given him 39% of the vote.
