OLYMPIA — The state transportation budget approved by legislators in Olympia last month includes a sizable investment in a key coastal restoration project on the north shore of Willapa Bay.
The $13.4 billion budget that passed widely in both chambers of the Washington State Legislature in late April sets aside $25.4 million for the Graveyard Spit project that aims to protect a crucial stretch of State Route 105 between Raymond and Westport and preserve crucial habitat for endangered wildlife by preventing beach erosion along a high-energy coastline.
Of the total being allocated toward the project in the budget, $15.4 million comes from state funds earmarked to support highway construction and maintenance projects. The remaining $10 million comes via a federal grant that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) — the lead agency — was awarded late last year.
Those federal dollars came from the National Coastal Resilience Fund, which is managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. The program is partly funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law in 2021 and invests in restoring or expanding natural coastal features that protect people, fish and wildlife from hazards like storms and sea level rise.
WSDOT is tasked with the rehabilitation and revegetation of the historic barrier dune, the construction of a nature-based cobble berm to absorb energy from waves, and protecting 65 acres of existing critical habitat while also restoring 20 acres of upland dune habitat and wetland marshes.
Beach erosion could eventually destroy parts of State Route 105 between Raymond and Westport, which is the only way to leave north for residents of Tokeland and the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation. The endangered western snowy plover and streaked horned lark are both threatened by the shrinking coastal habitat, and a salt marsh located directly behind the beach is also being threatened.
More federal fundsAdditional dollars from the feds have also been awarded for the project in recent weeks.
As part of a larger package of federal investments to support more than 15 conservation projects across the state, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell announced in late April another $3.98 million for Graveyard Spit while on a press call with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and other federal officials.
These funds are disbursed through NOAA’s Climate-Ready Coasts initiative, which is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and was further bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law last year. The initiative invests federal dollars into high-impact natural infrastructure projects that are meant to build resilience to coastal hazards, restore habitats that are critical to both wildlife and humans, and support job opportunities.
Cantwell and fellow U.S. Sen. Patty Murray also announced $1.05 million in federal funding for the removal and replacement of two culverts at the mouth of Smith Creek. The culverts, located near the junction with the North River in Willapa Bay, will be replaced with a bridge.
Removing the two culverts will reopen 8.7 miles of freshwater stream spawning habitat as well as 140 acres of critical habitat for species including salmon and Pacific lamprey. Coastal cutthroat trout, federally threatened green sturgeon and birds that rely on healthy fish populations — including bald eagles and peregrine falcons — will also benefit from the removal of the fish passage barrier.
According to the news release, the replacement bridge will be built to withstand predicted sea level rise and help protect the community and coastal infrastructure into the future.
The project was announced alongside a $1.62 million project in Yakima County to remove and replace two diversion dams and a non-functional fish screen and replace them with fish passage structures on Lower Toppenish Creek.
“By removing culverts from Smith Creek and constructing fish passage at Lower Toppenish, we’re giving salmon, steelhead, and Pacific lamprey the best chance to recover and thrive, as well as the ecosystems and economies that rely on their survival,” Cantwell said in a statement. “These restoration projects will help transform critical watersheds in Pacific and Yakima counties and build on the historic investments for fish passage barrier removal included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
The National Fish Passage Program received a $200 million funding boost over a five-year period from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Murray, who served on the Senate Appropriations Committee at the time the bill was being written and is now serving as chair of the committee, said in a statement that saving salmon and restoring critical habitat was a top priority of hers.
“These fish passage projects will be key to saving precious species — including our salmon — and restoring wetlands and other vital habitat near Willapa Bay and on Toppenish Creek,” Murray said. “They’ll make a real difference to the communities who rely on these habitats and help [ensure] we’re living up to our Tribal treaty obligations.”
