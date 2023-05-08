Graveyard Spit project

Funds are in place for the latest effort to defend State Route 105 and adjacent land from coastal erosion in northwest Pacific County.

OLYMPIA — The state transportation budget approved by legislators in Olympia last month includes a sizable investment in a key coastal restoration project on the north shore of Willapa Bay.

The $13.4 billion budget that passed widely in both chambers of the Washington State Legislature in late April sets aside $25.4 million for the Graveyard Spit project that aims to protect a crucial stretch of State Route 105 between Raymond and Westport and preserve crucial habitat for endangered wildlife by preventing beach erosion along a high-energy coastline.

