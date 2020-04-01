OLYMPIA — Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler wants insurers to speedily provide car insurance for delivery drivers as their work is essential due to quarantines stemming from the covid-19 pandemic.
In a March 27 news release, Kreidler said his office would expedite the review and approval process so that new delivery drivers can quickly obtain coverage. In normal circumstances, a personal auto insurance policy doesn’t cover the commercial use of a personal vehicle when acting as a delivery driver.
“Many businesses are going above and beyond to help people get prescriptions, groceries and food during this difficult and unprecedented time,” Kreidler said in the release. “I urge insurance companies to immediately do all they can to help delivery drivers in their time of need. This will also help Washingtonians follow the governor’s directive to stay home and stay safe.”
Kreidler’s office says that the endorsement would only apply to delivery drivers for retail and service operations during the pandemic and last the duration of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” emergency order. It does not apply to people who drive for other commercial reasons, such as rideshare or commercial delivery businesses.
Insurers such as PEMCO, Liberty Mutual and Allstate have already agreed to provide such coverage, while State Farm already provides personal coverage for delivery drivers.
