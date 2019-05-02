• All counties in state to practice in multi-day emergency drill May 6-10
OLYMPIA — Next week, state, tribal and local public health agencies will take part in a full-scale exercise testing their ability to receive and distribute over a million doses of simulated emergency medication and supplies from the federal Strategic National Stockpile.
On Monday May 6, a truck will arrive in Tumwater delivering federal medical supplies to the Washington State Department of Health. Agency emergency response staff will receive, repackage and distribute medicines and supplies by ground and air to participating large health care systems, pharmacies and sites serving all 35 local public health departments and districts.
The scenario used in this exercise is a simulated outbreak of plague. While there are other more likely situations where distributing medicine or supplies would be necessary, the use of plague for the scenario tests many important elements of the federal, state and local emergency response plans.
Transportation Relay Exercise (T-REX) is a full-scale exercise set for May 6-10. Department of Health is responsible for ensuring our state is prepared for public health emergencies. Exercises test preparedness and response, and build strong relationships with federal, state, local and tribal partners.
