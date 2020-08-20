ASTORIA — After closing the station during the Spring Pledge Drive, Coast Public Radio Membership Director Janet Fryberger pivoted the messaging and donation to on air and on line.
KMUN is modifying that model for its important fall drive through Sept. 14. “
I don't have to tell you how crazy the world is these days but, at least at this writing, fish gotta swim and birds gotta fly and KMUN's gotta have a pledge drive and raise $50K,” Fryberger said.
Instead of frequent intervals of KMUN volunteers and staff asking for donations during programs, the stations is opting for a "quieter, gentler" Fall Pledge Drive. Brief air spots will let listeners know KMUN needs their support, but these requests are intended to be "short and non-interruptive. That's what we mean by quieter and gentler. We have faith that our listeners will answer the request."
KMUN provided this outline of its current situation:
"There's no social distancing on the radio! We’re shut into our homes for who knows how long, we need deep reliable reporting, we need connection to one another. KMUN and KCPB are always here for you, and we need you now more than ever too. The station has been hit hard by losses in underwriting and anticipates further losses. Yet we expanded our news team from one part-time staff member to one full and one part-time reporter. Quite a bit of equipment was purchased in order for our DJs to record their programs at home. We need your support to continue the vital work we’re doing; providing news and public affairs, music and entertainment. We ask quietly, you give loudly!"
Donate online at coastradio.org or send a check to KMUN, PO Box 269, Astoria OR 97103; set up a periodic donation through Bill Pay with your bank; call 503-325-0010 during business hours, but know that your call may not be answered quickly; or write Janet at membership@coastradio.org.
KMUN is a member-supported, volunteer-operated radio station, serving a diverse listening audience along the North Oregon and Southwest Washington coasts, from Raymond to Pacific City. It provides locally relevant programming, news and emergency information on three stations — KMUN, KTCB and KCPB.
