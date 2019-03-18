LONG BEACH — The American Association of University’s 13th annual scholarship tea was held on March 16 at the Long Beach Elks. This event is held each year during Women’s History Month.
During the event young women are honored for their excellence in the areas of Science, Technology, Science and Math (STEM) and the students at Ilwaco High School donated their time and energy serving the refreshments to the guests.
