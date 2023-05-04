SOUTH BEND — It has been revealed that Carl R. Stigall, 54, of South Bend, arrested April 28 after allegedly making death threats against police, has been the target of a lengthy undercover drug trafficking investigation.
In jail in lieu of $3 million bail, Stigall vowed online to kill three members of the South Bend Police Department and was also implicated in the failed theft of a large bronze vessel propeller in Grayland.
After his apprehension, SBPD, the Raymond Police Department and Pacific County Sheriff's Office executed a late-evening search warrant late on his home on the 600 Block of California Avenue, looking for firearms and other evidence pertaining to crime.
Stigall now faces additional charges that include multiple drug counts and criminal profiteering. The charges come on the heels of an 18-month investigation by the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force with the help of confidential informants.
"On numerous occasions, when asked who they know to be selling the largest amounts of controlled substances in the north part of Pacific County, several would say 'Carl Stigall' was the number one seller of fentanyl pills, also named M30, dirty thirties, and blues," a task force officer wrote in court records.
"They also advised that Carl Stigall often sells meth and other illegal drugs and has a small circle of people that assist him in selling them. In the past few months, we have been told by informants that Carl Stigall was now one of the leading subjects who was selling fentanyl powder in north Pacific County," the officer added.
The task force conducted three controlled buys from Stigall with the assistance of confidential informants between October 2022 through January of this year. The buys acquired suspected oxycodone hydrochloride, meth, and one other unspecified controlled substance. The drugs were sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for analysis.
According to court records, the task force obtained Facebook messenger records for Stigall via search warrants for different periods over the past year that he reportedly used to facilitate "his drug sales."
"I also noticed numerous times while talking with these subjects that he would tell them that he needs the money from the drugs he gave them so he could go re-up and buy more drugs to sell," a task force officer stated in court records.
According to court records, the task force received the results from the crime lab in January that one of the acquired drugs was fentanyl and learned on April 10 that the other two buys were also controlled substances.
According to court records, the investigation is ongoing, and Stigall reportedly has multiple associates in his inner circle peddling drugs.
Stigall now faces two counts of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, using a building for drug purposes, and leading organized crime/profiteering.
During a preliminary appearance on May 3 in the Pacific County Superior Court, his bail was set at $100,000 for the new charges.
"At one point in time at the beginning of the investigation, a concerned citizen advised an officer that Carl Stigall had told someone he wanted to be the King Pin of Pacific County," a task force officer stated in court records.
