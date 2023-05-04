SOUTH BEND — It has been revealed that Carl R. Stigall, 54, of South Bend, arrested April 28 after allegedly making death threats against police, has been the target of a lengthy undercover drug trafficking investigation.

In jail in lieu of $3 million bail, Stigall vowed online to kill three members of the South Bend Police Department and was also implicated in the failed theft of a large bronze vessel propeller in Grayland.

