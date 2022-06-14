LEBAM — Officers didn’t buy into a man’s story after he was located near a stolen car and found to be in possession of a type of dangerous narcotic that has been linked to overdoses and deaths across the nation. The incident unfolded on June 8, east of Raymond on State Route 6 and Skees Road outside Lebam.
According to court records, a stolen Geo Metro was located on SR 6 and Skees Road by a friend of the owner. The friend called Pacific County Dispatch (PacCom) and reported that she found the car. She also reported that an unknown male was near the vehicle, who was later identified as Steven J. Triplett, 38, of Raymond.
She also snapped a picture of Triplett and provided it to law enforcement officers who were responding to the call.
A deputy from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Raymond Police Department responded to the scene. They located Triplett walking along US 101 around milepost 10, about 7 miles from where the vehicle was found.
Before officers even had a chance to make contact, Triplett allegedly stated, “I admit,” but was cut off from making any further statements before his Miranda Rights were provided. Officers placed him in handcuffs before transporting him back to the vehicle.
Triplett provided officers with a story that he was in the area of the Rainbow Falls Campground between Pe Ell and Boistfort in Lewis County and was abandoned by his friends. He claimed that a stranger then picked him up. The man, he claimed, had red hair, a red beard, green eyes and was heavy set.
He said the two then traveled westbound on State Route 6 before running out of gas near Skees Road. The driver, he alleged, then started walking eastbound on SR 6 toward Chehalis “to get gas.”
The officers, however, did not buy his story and discovered even more concerning evidence after searching him. Officer located a medication bottle belonging to someone else with marijuana inside, a vacuum pack of marijuana, used aluminum foil suggesting narcotic use and 18 suspected fentanyl pills marked M30.
Fentanyl supplied by unknown individuals has been suspected in several overdoses in the county, including two recent deaths in Raymond, where a mother and son were found unconscious, unresponsive and without pulses. Responders from the Raymond Fire Department spent over an hour attempting to revive them.
Court records also state that the car-theft victim’s spouse arrived at the scene and described missing items that were either located in Triplett’s possession or scattered in the grassy shoulder of the roadway. Officers recounted finding a fresh trail leading from the vehicle to the items.
“Although Triplett claims he was dropped off by an unknown male, there was no one but Triplett around. Triplett was also seen near the vehicle by one of [the victim’s] friends, who at the time knew the vehicle was stolen,” the deputy stated in his report.
Triplett was subsequently placed under arrest and faces charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was booked into the Pacific County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for June 17.
