OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park residents have been troubled by strange behavior by a resident near 264th Place who has generated numerous 911 calls the past week.
The man has been identified as Duane M. Sullivan, and the behavior came to an abrupt halt after he was arrested on June 11.
Two incidents in one day
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Pacific County Superior Court by the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office, Sullivan is accused of two incidents at Okie’s Thriftway grocery store on June 11, during one of which he allegedly assaulted an employee.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 5:30 p.m. that an incident had occurred at the store. Deputy Chris Walkowiak responded to the scene and learned that Sullivan had been asked by an employee to leave the store because of an incident earlier in the day. Sullivan had allegedly assaulted another customer hours earlier.
“[The employee] walked up to Sullivan who was near the front of the store but still inside and told Sullivan that he needed to leave the store [but he] told the [employee] that after he made his purchase, he would leave the store,” according to the deputy’s statement.
‘Officer safety subject’
Court documents allege that Sullivan was attempting to purchase liquor but was told he needed to leave the store. An exchange between him and the employee resulted in the employee being shoved by Sullivan before he exited and left on a motorcycle.
Sullivan is considered by law enforcement as dangerous and an “officer safety subject,” which requires multiple units for any contact with him. Officers had been contacted numerous times over the past week for incidents. His behavior has left residents in the area nervous.
“Duane Sullivan has been terrorizing Ocean Park for three years, and it has escalated again,” a neighbor told the Observer. “I personally called 911 five times on this man on Friday.”
Deputies and officers from the Long Beach Police Department met near Sullivan’s home before contact and approached his home on foot.
Reported explosion and arrest
Moments before officers attempted to contact Sullivan; a 911 call came into Pacific County Dispatch of an explosion near the man’s home. Officers observed that the lights were off in the house, and it appeared he had put a weed eater in a fire pit that caused an explosion.
Sullivan’s motorcycle was found at the home, but his truck was gone. Officers then patrolled the area looking for his whereabouts. Another deputy located him at the Ocean Park Eagle’s, and five officers went inside and arrested him without incident.
He was arrested for first-degree burglary and booked into the Pacific County Jail at 8:39 p.m., and made his preliminary appearance before the court on June 14. His bail was set at $150,000.
He is expected to appear for an arraignment on June 18.
