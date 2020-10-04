ASTORIA — The Astoria area around 30th and Log Bronc streets was reopened to public access at 2:33 p.m. Sunday after the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad arrived and removed a suspected explosive device.
The bomb squad was summoned at 11:29 a.m. Sunday after "a report that a citizen had located a possible explosive device in Pacific County, Washington and brought it to the Astoria Police Department."
The Astoria Police Department, Fire Department and 30th Street were closed due to the possible hazard, police said in a press release.
Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding recommended that people who find possible explosive devices leave them in place and call police.
