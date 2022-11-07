PACIFIC OCEAN — Dungeness crab is an iconic and valuable fishery resource that is culturally and economically important to West Coast communities. Off the coast of Washington and Oregon, tribal, commercial and recreational fishers pull up crab pots, expecting a haul of Dungeness crabs. Too often lately, some find pots filled with dead crabs, suffocated from a lack of oxygen near the seafloor.

Hypoxia — dangerously low oxygen levels — is killing Dungeness crab off the Pacific Northwest Coast, predominantly during the summer and early fall. Marine animals don’t breathe air, but they still need oxygen, which they absorb from the water. If sufficient oxygen is missing from the water column, the animals may perish.

Sarah Marquis is the West Coast/Pacific Islands media coordinator for NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.

