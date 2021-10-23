PACIFIC COUNTY — It’s eerily quiet outside Saturday but that’s going to drastically change over the next 24 hours as a potentially record-breaking Pacific Ocean “double bomb” cyclone moves closer inland.
"There has never been a storm this strong in the nearshore waters of our region," University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass said on his weather blog Saturday afternoon.
Luckily for our region, the storm is expected to make landfall on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, British Columbia on Sunday, Oct. 24.
“Both the American (GFS) and European Center (ECMWF) models indicate very rapid intensification over the next 24h, with the storm [crashing] down to around 943 hPa,” Mass said. “This is a ‘bomb’ cyclone, with the pressure dropping more than 24 hPa in 24 hours.” Its potential to plunge in the range of 50 hPa would make it a double bomb.
Despite landfall far to our north, we're in for an intense storm as its outer bands will scrape the coastline and inland communities for a prolonged period.
Current estimates suggest a possibility of up to 16-18 hours of sustained winds of 30-40 mph. Gusts may reach 70 mph along the coast, according to Mass.
Sea swells are expected to rapidly increase to 30-40 feet by Sunday morning, with breakers to 35 feet.
The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning on Friday, Oct. 22 for major overflows along the coast and added a High Wind Warning on Saturday, Oct. 23 anticipating sustained winds of 30-40 mph and gusts to 60 mph.
According to Mass, the storm will begin to weaken as it moves north on Monday, Oct. 25 and rapidly depreciate to 985 hPa overland.
Beyond the wind, heavy rainfall is forecast with a possibility of sections of the county reaching 2.5-3 inches.
Most concerning is the potential for winds to shift from the south/southeast to more easterly as the low approaches, upping the risk for excessive tree damage since our coastal trees are still partially leafed out and are not well-rooted for easterly winds.
“This could be a difficult storm because of the canopy on the trees and we could see a lot of trees come down because of the drought we have had,” Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said.
“The fact [is] that the ground is going to loosen up and a lot of trees could come down because of that. So we could see some power outages and people should be prepared for that,” he added.
Even though forecasters have downgraded concerns surrounding the storm since its track has become more clear, McDougall and other officials are still hesitant that citizens should let down their guard.
“It could be a damaging storm but it’s not going to be anything close to what we saw in 2007,” he said regarding forecasts from the NWS. “The reason it could be damaging is the aftereffects of summer and it’s the first storm that we have had this season.”
But there is a but.
“These are forecasts and it’s not an exact science,” he added.
So far, no forecasts or forecasters have agreed on what to expect. The best advice McDougall and others are giving is to prepare for the worst case and hope for the best.
In 2007, forecasters downplayed the storm and it ended up causing millions in damage, several fatalities, and residents weren’t warned until it was too late to fully prepare.
Sections of the county were without power for well over a week.
