Widespread strong winds are possible tonight into early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service in Portland said Saturday morning.
A strong low-pressure system is expected to move north just off the Oregon Coast tonight, likely spreading strong winds north through much of NW Oregon and SW Washington. The strongest winds are likely to occur along the Central Oregon Coast and into the southern part of the Willamette Valley, with the storm weakening slightly as it moves north.
There is a high-wind warning for all of Pacific and Clatsop counties in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
Southwest winds are predicted to blow 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Strongest winds most likely between midnight tonight and 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles, especially on exposed portions of the Astoria-Megler Bridge.
