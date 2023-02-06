Hailey Hightower

Hailey Hightower, a sophomore at Ilwaco High Schools, works on a press to transfer a graphic image on to a T-shirt. She won first place in a regional SkillsUSA contest for Graphic Imaging-Sublimation and advanced to the state championships in Tacoma in mid-April.

 PATRICK WEBB

ILWACO — Hailey Hightower has a particular rare skill. She can combine art and technology.

And she proved that at a regional SkillsUSA contest in Chehalis by winning first place.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.