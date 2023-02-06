Hailey Hightower, a sophomore at Ilwaco High Schools, works on a press to transfer a graphic image on to a T-shirt. She won first place in a regional SkillsUSA contest for Graphic Imaging-Sublimation and advanced to the state championships in Tacoma in mid-April.
ILWACO — Hailey Hightower has a particular rare skill. She can combine art and technology.
And she proved that at a regional SkillsUSA contest in Chehalis by winning first place.
Skills USA is a national program that offers education-based competition in vocational trades including electrical, plumbing and carpentry.
Hightower is one of Stephen Blasko’s Commercial Arts students. Her success was in a category called Graphic Imaging-Sublimation.
Ciara Reddy, another sophomore, also participated, placing fifth. Shawn Stern, the career and technical education director, was enthused when he announced their success to the Ocean Beach Schools community. “The pair used the skills they learned in Mr. Blasko’s Commercial Arts class to create an image in Adobe Illustrator that would be transferred to a pair of ceramic tiles,” he noted.
“They also had to transfer images to a coffee cup, mouse pad and tote bag, in addition to completing a mock interview. Hailey Hightower defeated the reigning state champion and took the gold medal in the event.”
Now she advances to the state SkillsUSA contest in Tacoma in mid-April. From there, winners may advance to a national competition in Atlanta, Ga.
“I like learning about this type of stuff,” said Hightower, as she worked a heat press to make a custom T-shirt for last week’s senior night festivities. “I want to do this class as long as I can.”
