Madeline Matson was hired as executive director of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in 2020, promising to engage more with local youth.
She had begun volunteering at the Ilwaco landmark when she was five years old, and while she is realistic that not everyone will replicate that exact experience, she wants to excite other young people about the joy of history.
Covid hit and slowed that dream.
But Saturday, a significant part came to fruition, thanks to efforts from two “think-outside-the-box” Ilwaco teachers, Kelli Hughes-Ham and Kelly Jacobsen, and Aaron Webster, a modest Washington State Parks interpretive specialist.
The event kicked off an exhibit called “Coming Home: A Tour of Ilwaco.” It runs until May 6, highlighting a historic walking tour created and filmed by more than a dozen students from Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School.
The project allows locals and visitors to log onto www.theclio.com or download the Clio app on their phones and take a digital tour. Printed brochures with a map are available at the museum at 115 S.E. Lake St., which is open Wednesday through Saturday.
More than 30 people attended to check out the video clips on I-Pads, brought from a grant from the Templin Foundation. They heard Matson share the credit with the students, supporters and sponsors. “The best projects are those that morph and change and become larger than you imagined on the first day,” she smiled.
Those applauded for financial support included the Booth family of Edmonds, who have a link with the Peninsula, the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, the city of Long Beach and the South Pacific County Community Foundation. The tour is also sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution’s “Museum on Main Street, Coming Home” program.
‘Excited’
The film makers were six high schoolers and 10 students from the middle school. Four eighth-graders, Abigail Doan, Ruary Schimelpfenig, Emmily Schlosser and Jenna Karnofski, attended the reception.
Doan said she enjoyed her portion, which included lines spoken on camera. She was especially interested in the history of the Doupe building at the center of downtown Ilwaco, which is being renovated.
“I am excited, because learning about Ilwaco is important,” she said, as she checked out her classmates’ work.
Her mother, Kim Doan, said her daughter was truly engaged. “She would come home and talk about it, what she had done and all the history.”
Schimelpfenig’s role included filming a segment on the Kola Boathouse where John Grocott, who attended the reception, was interviewed highlighting stories from the past, including one about two feuding brothers in the fishing community.
“It took us a month to finish. we had rehearsals and spent time getting our voices at the right volume,” Schimelpfenig said. “I want to do more.”
‘Cool’
Hughes-Ham and Jacobsen sought to underplay their involvement, despite Matson’s generous praise.
“It has been so cool to watch them learn about this,” said Hughes-Ham, an art teacher at IHS. She liked the way the students learned practical skills working cameras and recording sound. “If they are a little uncomfortable, it’s where they learn more.”
Jacobsen beamed with pride; as a sixth-grade teacher at Hilltop, the middle-schoolers were not even in her classes. “It is incredible. I just like the exhibit,” she said. ‘It really shows these kids being part of the future. I like that idea.”
Partners
Saturday’s audience included Jerry and Amy Rhoads, who live in Vancouver but have a lot in Surfside. They appear to have been the first to take the tour — just a couple of hours earlier.
“It was great,” said Amy Rhoads. “We have different phones, android and Smartphone, and we were both able to get all the info. and the photographs. It is a very easy walk in a three-block loop, and we also had the brochure.”
Jerry Rhoads commended a kind passerby. “A man stopped and said, ‘Can I help you find something?’ We said, ‘We are talking the walking tour!’”
Webster, from State Parks, had a blast. “My role was to teach the students about the film-making, the technical aspects like how to work the camera and the audio equipment. And I reviewed the footage.” He added the process was rewarding. “I hope to do more. … it’s a good partnership.”
‘Appreciation’
Matson, whose toddler Gus is already very familiar with the museum, beamed even more than usual. “I grew up with a deep appreciation for the culture of the region,” she said. “I would like other kids to have that opportunity.
“I believe that rural kids raised with a strong appreciation of their home may leave, but they may make their way home to us.”
As a girl in the 1950s, Barbara Christian visited her great aunt on Fourth Street Northeast in Long Beach; she moved to Ilwaco about 20 years ago. She was among history enthusiasts savoring details. “It’s wonderful,” pointing to the potential to expand. “It’s really nice, and a beautiful start. And there is so much more.”
• The tour will continue to be available online and on the Clio phone app. The exhibit closes May 6. Matson suggests people attend the Ilwaco Children’s Parade that day then visit the museum afterward.
