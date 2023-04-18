Madeline Matson was hired as executive director of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in 2020, promising to engage more with local youth.

Eighth-grader Abigail Doan, who was among students from Hilltop Middle School who participated in the history project, stands next to photos of the student filmmakers at work. She was especially interested in the history of the Doupe building at the center of downtown Ilwaco, which is being renovated.
Ruary Schimelpfenig checks out his work on of the I-Pads bought by the museum with funds donated by the Templin Foundation. During the exhibit, they will be used to showcase the videos shot by the eighth grader and other Hilltop Middle School and Ilwaco High School students then become available for other museum projects.
Amy and Jerry Rhoads are believed to have been the first people to take the tour. The couple lives in Vancouver. They have property in Surfside.
Pictured at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco Saturday after a reception to launch the "Coming Home” exhibit and the walking tour project, are, left to right, Ilwaco High School teacher Kelli Hughes-Ham, her son Ruary Schimelpfenig, John Grocott, from the Kola Boathouse, who was among those interviewed, eighth grade film-makers Emmily Schlosser, Jenna Karnofski and Abigail Doan, Hilltop Middle School teacher Kelly Jacobsen and Madeline Matson, executive director of the museum.

