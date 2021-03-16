PACIFIC COUNTY — Lines of cars stretched along Pacific Avenue while sidewalks and beach approaches bustled under blue skies.
Favorable, spring-like weather and loosened covid-19 restrictions culminated in a summer-like crush of visitors to the coast over the weekend.
The surge in activity is a precursor to what some feel will be a strong spring and summer rebound for retailers, especially compared to last year at this time, when covid-19 cases began to mount and business and gatherings were first curtailed to help slow the spread of the deadly virus.
Over the weekend, the Sou’Wester Lodge in Seaview concluded their second annual arts week, drawing more than 30 artists from across the region. Among the artists was Eliza Roddy, who pit-fired a collection of funerary urns on the beach in Seaview. Roddy, 28, used horse hair and dried flowers during the 1,000-degree process to add color and designs, she said.
On Saturday, Pacific Salmon Charters kicked off the charter season by hosting the first bottom fishing trips of the year. The charter reported limits of rockfish with a few lingcod mixed in, including one monster pushing 25 pounds.
Meanwhile, local beach approaches from Long Beach to Ocean Park were filled with kite fliers, barbecues and beach-goers eager to escape and experience the sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.