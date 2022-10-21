PACIFIC COUNTY — It appears that our endless summer actually is ending, with rain forecast for most of the next two weeks. A potentially stronger storm lurks early next week. Daytime high temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s seen throughout the county in recent weeks will tumble by 20 to 30 degrees.
Rain is forecast to arrive all of a sudden on Friday, Oct. 21, bringing upwards of one inch of precipitation throughout Southwest Washington, with higher amounts in the upper elevations of the Willapa foothills, where rainfall totals between 1-3 inches are possible through Sunday, Oct. 23.
The moisture and cold front moving into the Pacific Northwest will drop the snow level to 4,000-5,000 feet on Saturday, Oct. 22, and as low as 3,500-4,000 feet by that night, bringing slick conditions to Cascade passes.
The big story is what's lurking next week, which could be the season's first major storm with rain and wind. The National Weather Service in Portland is keeping a close eye on models favoring an event.
"Models vary on details and time of individual disturbances, but the main message is that confidence is high that temps will remain cooler than average for mid to late October with periods of rain as additional frontal systems wring through the region," NWS Meteorologist Shawn Weagle said.
"Some of the wetter guidance is suggesting we may put a decent dent in our October rainfall deficits, but this will be a large hill to climb. In an interesting wrinkle, the [Global Forecast System], [Canadian Meteorological Center], and [European Center for Mid-range Weather Forecast] deterministic runs all develop some form of strong front system offshore Tuesday, which could potentially be our first coastal high wind event of the season based on these models early depiction of the system," Weagle added.
The exact strength of the storm and path remain uncertain. A clearer picture is expected over the weekend.
"With all the jet stream energy involved, we will need to keep a very close eye on the west Pacific tropics the next several days as our strongest early season storm systems often start out as west Pacific typhoons," Weagle said.
The NWS and Pacific County Emergency Management Agency have already advised residents to clear out their gutters and make sure storm drains aren't covered with debris before the rains arrive. It's also a good time for residents to ensure they have emergency supplies, such as food, water, batteries, flashlights, a radio, and other essential items in case of adverse weather and power outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.