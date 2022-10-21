Wind forceast

Though not extreme by local standards, the swift onset of winter weather is expected to include gusty winds in coming days.

PACIFIC COUNTY — It appears that our endless summer actually is ending, with rain forecast for most of the next two weeks. A potentially stronger storm lurks early next week. Daytime high temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s seen throughout the county in recent weeks will tumble by 20 to 30 degrees.

Rain is forecast to arrive all of a sudden on Friday, Oct. 21, bringing upwards of one inch of precipitation throughout Southwest Washington, with higher amounts in the upper elevations of the Willapa foothills, where rainfall totals between 1-3 inches are possible through Sunday, Oct. 23.

