Squally Jim Peak view

Photographed Oct. 9 from Squally Jim Peak, Southwest Washington air quality was worse than usual due to wildfire smoke as an otherwise pleasant autumn continues.

 JEFF CLEMENS

Who would have thought we would be talking about temperatures reaching 80 degrees in October?

It's not only the unseasonable heat that is dragging on but also wildfire smoke that has sat over the northern Pacific County region for well over a month. The smoke-filled skies have provided some phenomenal sunset photos. However, air quality has been in the moderate range for several days.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.