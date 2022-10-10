Who would have thought we would be talking about temperatures reaching 80 degrees in October?
It's not only the unseasonable heat that is dragging on but also wildfire smoke that has sat over the northern Pacific County region for well over a month. The smoke-filled skies have provided some phenomenal sunset photos. However, air quality has been in the moderate range for several days.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, the air quality index at the county's official meter in downtown Raymond held a steady reading in the 50s and 60s — around twice the usual reading. Those with underlying health conditions such as asthma were the most at risk for issues.
The other part of the story is that the endless summer has no end in sight, and temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 70s for the majority of Pacific County, with at least a few days expected to stumble into the 80s. The unseasonably dry weather has resulted in poor air conditions in the north county region.
Usually, by this time of the year, when meteorological fall begins, daytime temperatures begin to drop into the low to mid-60s, with daytime highs slipping into the mid-50s by the middle of the month. 2022 has other plans, and the never-ending warmth is expected to continue for at least the next few weeks.
The weather app Accuweather shows daytime temperatures hovering in the mid-60s to mid-70s through the middle of the month. The first sign of wet weather makes a brief appearance around Oct. 19, but long-range forecasts often change.
According to the National Weather Service in Portland, the dry spell continues, and the only change for the county is bouts of fog this week, which could create adverse driving conditions.
"Our high-temperature forecast, which is virtually the NBM's output, suggests highs on this coolest day in the forecast period will only be 3 to 6 degrees above seasonable normals," NWS Portland Meteorologist Briana Muhlestein said.
The NWS still hasn't published its annual winter outlook for the Pacific Northwest, but the Farmers Almanac calls for it to be "milder than normal, with slightly below-normal precipitation and snowfall. The coldest periods will be in mid-November and early and late December. The snowiest period will be in mid-November."
The last winter of 2021-2022 was snow filled without being frigidly cold or stormy. Snow impacted the county through most of December and early January. Everyone remembers the January floods that resulted from heavy snow-covered Willapa Hills.
2022-2023 is forecast to be another La Niña winter with cooler temperatures and more precipitation. However, it likely won't be until the NWS releases its official winter outlook that the strength of the La Niña is clear.
The winter outlook forecast released by Accuweather on Sept. 28 predicts that the La Niña will weaken over the second part of the winter season. In the beginning, storms are expected to take a Western Canada and Pacific Northwest track before transitioning to a pattern towards California.
Weather enthusiasts may have a chance to rejoice in some phenomenal winter storms that accompany a La Niña winter, but that's after mother nature makes up her mind and closes out summer.
