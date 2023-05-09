Temp forecast

Pacific County will get an early taste of summer this week and weekend. Temperatures near 100 in Portland and other interior locations will bring a surge of visitors to the beach.

The coming weekend is shaping up to be hot if current weather forecasts are correct, and it could be downright sizzling. The remainder of the work week is also forecast to be nice, with sunny skies and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service in Portland has odds of temperatures reaching the low 90s at 20%-40% for inland locations of Pacific County on Sunday, May 14. The coastline and Long Beach Peninsula are forecast to land 10-20 degrees cooler.

