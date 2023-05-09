The coming weekend is shaping up to be hot if current weather forecasts are correct, and it could be downright sizzling. The remainder of the work week is also forecast to be nice, with sunny skies and dry conditions.
The National Weather Service in Portland has odds of temperatures reaching the low 90s at 20%-40% for inland locations of Pacific County on Sunday, May 14. The coastline and Long Beach Peninsula are forecast to land 10-20 degrees cooler.
According to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, on Saturday, May 13, the Raymond and South Bend areas are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and the Long Beach Peninsula is predicted to be in the low to mid-60s.
On Sunday, May 14, the temperatures ramp up, and the eastern portions of the county are forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s, with some locations hitting the low 90s. The Long Beach Peninsula is predicted to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
“I think the biggest place I’ll comment is just to let people be very careful,” Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said. “It is going to be warm, and it’s going to be as warm as we have experienced all year.”
“There was a heavy snowpack up in the hills, and the water that is going to be coming out of the hills is going to be really cold, and it’s going to be running really rapidly. So people are going to have a natural tendency to wanna go get in the water, and I would really encourage them to be very careful about that.”
Warm air temperatures may tempt beach-goers to venture farther out into the cold ocean — always a dangerous adventure. Parents should keep children within reach. It is safest to go no more than knee deep in local waters.
Fire season officially kicked off in the state in mid-April, and residents are encouraged to think proactively about whether they want to have any burning during the heatwave. If the relative humidity drops significantly, the area could be a prime risk for a wildfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.