PACIFIC COUNTY — Everyone who enjoys outdoor recreation on the coast is in for a break this week. The weather is expected to noticeably change by this week as a somewhat cooler weather pattern sets in over the Pacific Northwest. The cool-down couldn’t have been better timed after a scorching weekend where highs reached the upper 90s in several spots of the county.
The cooler coastal weather had tourists flocking to the beaches in the thousands. Naselle got to 98 degrees on Aug. 7 and the high in Long Beach was 90. In Raymond, the temperatures soared to the mid and upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday and nearly 100 in the valleys.
Meanwhile, some areas closer to the beach sat comfortably in the upper 70s and low 80s.
By midweek, the scorching temperatures inland will be replaced with the low to mid-70s as an onshore flow arrives, bringing moisture along with it. Wednesday has the potential to be a fairly wet day, according to several forecasting models.
“That approaching low will bring some showers to the area on Wednesday, with the accumulated precipitation through Thursday at 5 AM showing light rain offshore, along the western side of Washington, and across much of eastern Oregon,” University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass said on his weather blog.
The best part about the weather outlook is that overnight lows are expected to dip down into the upper 50s to low 60s for the majority of the county. The deviation between daytime highs and overnight nows could be upwards of a 30-degree fluctuation.
“Tuesday night into Wednesday, almost all deterministic and ensemble models show the upper low north just offshore of the Oregon coast, to spread in cooler air and bring breezy winds,” NWS Portland Meteorologist Briana Muhlestein said.
“The cutoff low is then shown to stall a bit off of Vancouver Island [on] Thursday and Friday, maintaining onshore flow and seasonable conditions. The Weather Prediction Center cluster [keeps] the weak throwing just offshore for Saturday as well, supporting the dry and just above normal temperature forecast,” she added.
The forecast for the next two weeks looks to be about normal for this time of year, with a chance for rain sprinkles over at least 2-3 days. Temperatures are predicted to sit in the upper 70s to low 80s through at least Aug. 18.
Historically, the weather has remained seasonably dry and hot through most of August and September, with a drastic change in the weather towards the end of September and into the first week of October. It could be at least six more weeks of hot weather before the Pacific Northwest fall weather appears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.