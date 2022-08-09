PACIFIC COUNTY — Everyone who enjoys outdoor recreation on the coast is in for a break this week. The weather is expected to noticeably change by this week as a somewhat cooler weather pattern sets in over the Pacific Northwest. The cool-down couldn’t have been better timed after a scorching weekend where highs reached the upper 90s in several spots of the county.

The cooler coastal weather had tourists flocking to the beaches in the thousands. Naselle got to 98 degrees on Aug. 7 and the high in Long Beach was 90. In Raymond, the temperatures soared to the mid and upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday and nearly 100 in the valleys.

