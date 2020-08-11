In this summer when staying home is regarded as a public health virtue, there are mixed feelings in Pacific County’s beach communities about visitation from the “outside world.”
But this August, which would ordinarily be the height of summer festival season, local towns and parks seem nearly as busy as ever. This reflects the experience of National Parks in the West, which are seeing exceptional levels of tourism. There is comfort in taking vacations at the beach.
So while we continue encouraging visitors to follow safety guidance when it comes to social distancing, wearing face coverings and sanitizing hands, local businesses and their employees are appreciative of the return of cash flowing into registers and paychecks.
