SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior Court resumed hearings May 1 via Zoom, an on-line platform. The proceedings were broadcast in real-time via YouTube.
Those in virtual attendance saw Patric James Hohl, 27, of Seaside, Oregon sentenced to 43 months in prison for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
“While we remain in a difficult position amid covid-19 concerns and are unable to hold a trial until July, we continue to hold offenders accountable in order to protect our community. For that reason we have held-tough and demanded significant prison sentences for those offenders who place our community at risk,” Mark McClain, Pacific County prosecutor, said in a press release.
Hohl asserted he had been given the vehicle by a friend and went to Ocean Park in search of drugs. He became lost, crashed, and fled on foot. Law enforcement later found Hohl along the roadway wet and wanting to go to the hospital.
While Hohl denied taking the vehicle at the time, he accepted responsibility and will serve 43 months in prison. The legislature eliminated community supervision for property offenses, so Hohl could not be ordered into treatment, McClain observed.
Online spectators also observed as Keith Edward Pitts, 41, of Ilwaco was sentenced to a year in prison followed by 18 months of community supervision following his conviction for second degree assault, a strike offense.
Pitts, who has been separated from the mother of his child, invited her to Ilwaco to see if they could work out their differences. Several arguments over several days eventually resulted in the police being called when Pitts picked up a 5-inch kitchen knife and displayed it to the woman in a threatening manner, without actually trying to harm her.
The legislature sets the punishment range for all felony offenses based on the seriousness of the offense and the criminal history of a given defendant. In this case, the sentence range was 12-14 months in prison.
Pitts was ordered to complete domestic violence treatment while in community supervision.
