SOUTH BEND — Evelyn Irene Mickens, 34, of Ocean Park was sentenced in Pacific County Superior Court on March 13 to a maximum sentence for possession with intent to deliver and possession of heroin after being terminated from the Pacific County Drug Court program.
“It is unfortunate that Ms. Mickens was unsuccessful in our Drug Court program, but we require every person who enters into this program to agree to a maximum sentence if they are unsuccessful so that they have a significant investment in succeeding in this program,” Mark McClain, Pacific County prosecutor, said in a press release.
Mickens, who hadn’t faced a felony charge prior to these charges, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a minor traffic offense. The driver had a suspended driver’s license and was arrested. The two passengers, Mickens and her husband, Arthur, left on foot. However, when the tow truck arrived to tow the vehicle, the officer observed a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle and obtained a search warrant. When he executed the warrant, he found under the seat where Mickens’ was sitting a pink purse with a marijuana pipe, tin foil (used to smoke heroin), and 4.5 grams of heron packaged in four packages, the prosecutor said.
“While not every aspect of drug dealing was present, I believed there was sufficient evidence to charge her with possession with the intent to deliver, but agreed that someone with no criminal history warranted a treatment-based opportunity and that is why I agreed to allowed her to participate in our drug court program,” McClain said. However, she failed to adhere to the program’s stringent rules.
“This goes to show that our drug court program is no walk in the park, but instead holds offenders accountable while delivering treatment. When someone fails to give their full effort in this program, we then need to utilize jail and deliver treatment in that setting,” McClain said.
After serving a 20-month prison sentence, Mickens will be on supervision by the Department of Corrections for a year to continue monitoring her progress in treatment
