SOUTH BEND — In the first Pacific County Superior Court session for July, the defense, prosecution and Pacific County Jail worked together to help a defendant who struggles from mental health issues in what was hailed as effective teamwork. Another major case involved a defendant who is accused of driving intoxicated and eluding police.
Semi-retired Judge Douglas Goelz presided. Defense attorney Harold Karlsvik was the lone familiar attorney to be present. The shortened docket didn’t last a full hour; Goelz mentioned he wouldn’t mind having his old full-time job back, considering how well it went.
Cody A. Michelbrink
Cody A. Michelbrink was involved in an incident on June 26 during which he allegedly stabbed his father in the kidney before being tracked down by police and taken to jail. He was back in the courtroom for an arraignment on the charge and is represented by Karlsvik.
Before the hearing, the defense and state were already in negotiations to have him released immediately and allowed to go back home with his father. He has no prior offenses, and the state noted there wasn’t “even a speeding ticket” on his record.
According to Munger, Michelbrink’s father doesn’t even want his son charged for the incident, and it’s largely believed the incident occurred because he hadn’t been taking his medications since at least February.
Munger also praised the jail staff, who worked to track down and bring Michelbrink’s medication to the jail so that he could begin taking it immediately while in custody. During the hearing, Goelz asked him if he was taking it, and he said he was.
Part of the agreement to release Michelbrink stipulated that he would have a court appearance in one week to check his progress and make sure he knows how to get to the court. Goelz chalked it up as a “test” for the young man.
At the defense and prosecution’s request, Goelz amended Michelbrink’s release conditions, removing his $10,000 bail, allowing him to go home with his dad. Part of the stipulations imposed will require him to take his medication in front of his father.
Michelbrink will appear again on July 9, when the court is expected to order a mental-condition evaluation and/or enter his arraignment. The defense and state are working together closely to ensure the case is handled appropriately, considering all the facts. It’s possible the charge may eventually be dropped or changed into a diversion.
Scott A. Wiley
The night before the hearing, Scott A. Wiley was arrested after a Washington State Patrol Trooper clocked him driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone northbound on U.S. Highway 101. The trooper attempted to catch him; the pursuit allegedly reached a top speed of 102 mph. He eventually ditched his car in a driveway but was later caught by officers.
He was present for a preliminary hearing via Zoom from the jail. Munger informed the court that the state was not seeking bail for the charges he faces for DUI and eluding. He is also facing an additional charge for second-degree theft, but the state chose not to request any additional release conditions.
Goelz asked Wiley to say where he planned on living once released. Wiley stated the address he pulled into, but it was learned he’s now no longer allowed to live at the residence. So he decided to reside at his mother’s house in Ocean Park.
He will be back before the court on July 16 for arraignment.
