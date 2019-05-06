SOUTH BEND — Makaylah Cheyene Fuller, also known as Makaylah Jimenez, 30, of Raymond was sentenced in Pacific County Superior Court May 3 to 40 months in prison thanks to an undercover narcotics operation supervised by Pacific County Deputy Sheriff Randal Wiegardt.
In early March, Wiegardt learned Fuller was selling methamphetamine to another subject of an undercover operation. On three separate occasions, Wiegardt utilized a confidential informant to buy methamphetamine from Fuller. After the third purchase, Wiegardt secured a search warrant for Fuller’s Raymond residence. He and other officers located additional narcotics and items associated with narcotics sales — specifically baggies, scales and additional narcotics.
Fuller was sentenced to 40 months in prison. She was granted a prison drug offender sentencing alternative, meaning she will be required to complete drug treatment while in custody and complete an extended probationary term.
“While we believe that it is important to deliver treatment for drug offenders, we do not permit drug dealers into our Drug Court program. Given her prior offense of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine just a year prior, where she served a year in prison, it was clear she needed to serve a much longer prison sentence,” Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain said.
Fuller will be required to complete long-term drug treatment before release and continue the treatment while on probation. If she is unsuccessful, she will be returned to prison to complete the second half of her 40-month prison sentence.
Thefts from vehicles
Angela Marie Husted, 53, of Ocean Park was sentenced to 15 months in prison for vehicle prowling, the title of Washington’s statute for unlawfully entering into a vehicle and taking property. Vehicle prowling is a gross misdemeanor; however, if a defendant has two previous convictions the offense is elevated to a class C felony.
“We have attempted to work with Ms. Husted through our mental health diversion program, as we believe people with mental illness should be treated and not merely incarcerated," McClain said. However, Western State Hospital determined Husted should have been able to understand the wrongfulness of her conduct, he said.
“That said, while I could have sent her to prison for much, much longer, I believed … she has a chance at stabilizing while in custody,” McClain said. “Unfortunately, because the legislature does not permit supervision for nearly every property crime, we will not be able to monitor her progress and take minor corrective actions through probation, but we will be mindful and try to use other alternatives once she returns to our community."
