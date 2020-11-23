SOUTH BEND — After a rocky docket on Nov. 13 due to covid-19, the Pacific County Superior Court picked back up on Nov. 20, where several cases were settled and the courtroom got back into a grove.
Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam and most of the defense attorneys were present via Zoom due to needing to continue to quarantine. Only two defense attorneys made their way into the courtroom, one as a last resort after a microphone malfunction sent the court into a frenzy of laughter.
Kim M. O’Connor
Not many cases begin with laughter that fills an entire courtroom, but for O’Connor’s, that’s precisely what happened. The case started with her being present via Zoom from the jail, and her attorney David Arcuri also present via Zoom from another room at the courthouse.
Unfortunately, as they were introducing the case and Arcuri began making his comments, his microphone malfunctioned, resulting in his voice sounding like one of the chipmunk gang.
The entire courtroom, including Haslam and O’Connor, broke out into laughter with her stating, “he sounds like Donald Duck.” Arcuri quickly went off screen and rushed to the courtroom. Richter was even taken back by oddity as he sat back in his chair and appeared to chuckle.
Once Arcuri was present in the courtroom, the hearing continued, with O’Connor entering a change of plea and submitting her final paperwork for entry into drug court. With the agreement, she would defer the charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence, as long as she completed the entire drug court program. If she fails, she will get a mandatory agreed upon six months in jail.
However, Richter wasn’t sure if DUI was a qualifying charge for the program, according to the RCW. Arcuri and Haslam quickly worked on an agreement to dismiss the DUI charge without prejudice so the deal could continue; the charge could be refiled later, with both sides agreeing to work it out then.
However, after doing some quick research on the RCW, Haslam informed Richter and the court that DUI was qualifying. Arcuri and Haslam then negotiated again and went back to the original agreement for both charges to be placed into the program. Arcuri asked O’Connor if that was OK, and she adamantly shook her head and stated yes.
After the back and forth, Richter agreed to accept the agreement and welcomed O’Connor into drug court. Another issue then arose that her bed for treatment hadn’t been scheduled yet, and when one would be ready was not determined. Traditionally, inmates will remain in jail and go straight to the bed.
O’Connor asked if the court would allow her release from jail until the bed was scheduled and ready. Haslam appeared unsure but stated that he would not be against her release as long as she could promise she would have somewhere to stay that would keep her out of trouble.
She agreed and thanked Haslam not before Richter rained on her parade and stated it was still his decision to make, but she made it known she was just appreciative of the prosecutor’s comments.
Richter decided to release O’Connor, noting to the effect of “she had no prior history and had a lot riding on her desire to stay clean and in the program.” O’Connor is also at risk of losing her nursing license if she doesn’t complete the program entirely.
O’Connor, holding back tears, asked to speak to the court before leaving Zoom and stated, “my changed behavior will be my apology.”
Ronald T. Green
The defendant was present for court via Zoom and was represented by attorney Curtis M. Janhunen during a conflict docket with Judge Andrew J. Toynbee. Green entered a change of plea and pleaded guilty to the charge of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
The state offered a sentence of 364 days of jail time, with 363 suspended with one day remaining and credit for time served. Both the prosecution and defense noted that they felt it was a reasonable deal and sentence for the charge.
With the plea agreement, additional stipulations applied, including Green completing a domestic violence program and evaluation. Janhunen informed the court that his client had already contacted Social Treatment Opportunity Programs in Aberdeen before the court appearance and began the process.
After hearing both sides, Toynbee decided to accept the offer. Green will appear again on Feb. 19 for a review hearing to ensure he is staying on task.
Mandy Mitchell
The defendant was present for court via Zoom from the Pacific County Jail and was represented by Harold Karlsvik. Mitchell entered a change of plea and pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Mitchell has an offender score of 9+, and the plea agreement came with a proposed sentence of 45 months in prison with 45 additional months of community custody. The prosecution noted that Mitchell made the difficult decision to take responsibility for her actions.
The defense rapped a similar beat and also mentioned that Mitchell would be spending a decent amount of time in custody and under supervision that will help her to get her life back on track. Additionally, her time in prison would also allow her to take advantage of programs.
Richter agreed and sentenced Mitchell to the agreement. He also waived most of the fines for the case leaving only $500 left to be paid.
Lindsay N. Poulsen
One of several cases moved over from the Nov. 13 docket because of the unforeseen circumstances with a covid-19 exposure in the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office. Poulsen had wished to be sentenced the week prior, but because the paperwork wasn’t ready the case had to be set back one week.
She was present via Zoom from the jail and was represented by Karlsvik, and entered a change of plea. She pleaded guilty to several charges, including eluding a police vehicle, and entered a waiver of extradition for a charge out of Oregon.
The plea agreement proposed sentencing Poulsen to eight months for one count and 20 additional months for a second count, followed by 12 months of community custody. Haslam noted that Poulsen quickly took responsibility for her actions. Karlsvik agreed, stating Poulsen’s case was settled very quickly because she wanted to take responsibility.
After hearing both sides, Richter accepted the agreement as written and, at the request of Karlsvik, reduced her fine to $600. Poulsen will now be taken to Oregon to face charges that include a probation violation.
Richard W. Brooking
The defendant was present via Zoom from the jail and was represented by attorney David Hatch for a trial confirmation hearing. The case was continued from the Nov. 13 docket, with Hatch informing the court for the second week in a row he did not have the case discovery. He claimed the documents sent to him were unintelligible.
Due to the county’s inability to hold a jury trial due to the surging number of covid-19 cases, the court scheduled a hearing on Dec. 11. Brooking and Hatch requested he be released until the next court date, to which Haslam objected due to a previous warrant being issued for the case on Sept.4
Brooking turned himself in three weeks later to the court and has remained in custody since.
Richter reviewed the probable cause affidavit for the case, considered Brooking’s prior history, and his voluntary surrender to the court before deciding to release him. Richter did tell Brookings sternly, “I don’t want to regret it.” He was released later that evening.
Kirt D. Jones
The defendant made his initial appearance during the Nov. 13 docket, but his paperwork wasn’t ready, which resulted in Richter giving the prosecution until the end of the business day to get it submitted. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt was able to get the paperwork in around 3:30 p.m. for the charge of a no-prescription felony. Jones was held on $5,000.
Jones appeared before the court via Zoom from jail for his arraignment, but Richter noted that no formal charges had been filed and ordered Jones to be released. However, Jones is still being held on behalf of the Washington State Dept. of Corrections (DOC) for a community custody violation.
After Richter’s order, Jones asked to speak and was advised by Arcuri not to talk because anything he says could and will be used against him in the court. Jones defied the request and voiced his concern that DOC had agreed to release him the following week, which would allow the prosecution time to still file a formal charge for a no-prescription felony while he’s in custody.
Jones’ comments were followed by Arcuri, yelling, “I advise you to quit talking right now.” His client finally got the hint and exited the Zoom room from the jail.
Amber N. Williams
She submitted her initial drug court paperwork the week before the hearing hoping to be admitted into the program. Unfortunately, the drug court panel was unable to vote on Williams’ entry into the program because she was accidentally not brought before the drug court panel on Nov. 19.
Haslam and the court had no excuse for why she wasn’t present even though her paperwork was completed the week prior.
Due to the circumstances, Haslam told the court he would do his best to get the panel together and hopefully coordinate a vote with a special setting if needed. Her case has been set to the Dec. 4 docket because the court is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Williams appeared annoyed when she exited the Zoom room from the jail because she could be incarcerated for two more weeks. It’s expected she will be voted into the program.
