10 years for child molestation and other crimes
SOUTH BEND — Anthony Thomas Hauck, 20, of Centralia, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 36 months of probation for digitally penetrating a relative without her consent and telling her that if she reported it, he would kill her. The sentencing occurred in Pacific County Superior Court on Friday, March 29.
Several months after these crimes, after Hauck had been arrested on an unrelated charge, his victim disclosed the assault and law enforcement completed their investigation.
“This is a prime example of how our still new Children’s Advocacy Center is a blessing for our community and the victims it serves," Mark McClain, Pacific County prosecutor, said in a written statement. "This victim was able to come tell her story once, rather than to the officer at the time of the report, then to a prosecutor, then a defense attorney, then to a judge or jury. Instead, the deputy took just enough information to determine there was a likely offense, then set up a forensic interview which was recorded so that she was only required to relive the experience once rather than several times."
A forensic interview is conducted in a non-leading, non-suggestive, validated process to ensure the information comes from the victim rather than is suggested to them, McClain said. “As a result, we were able to secure a significant conviction and remove this predator from our community for the maximum permitted under this statute,” he said.
Hauck pleaded guilty to indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, second degree assault, and four counts of child molestation. Hauck will be required to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment while in prison.
Additional cases
• Also in Superior Court Friday, Phonesavanh Singharath, 40, of Raymond was sentenced to 50 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
“We want to know where our community’s sex offenders live and while that does not really protect us from them, at least we are aware they are in our neighborhood," McClain said. "So when our office prosecutes these offenses we look to see if it was a registration mistake or someone who is truly attempting to hide.
“Here, Mr. Singharath has simply made it clear he is not going to comply with our registration requirements and though he has not reoffender as a sex offender, he has failed to register several times. Thus, the significant prison sentence was warranted to protect our community."
Singharath will serve 50 months in prison, then 36 months on supervision with the Department of Corrections upon release and this will extend his sex offender registration requirements.
• Dale Marvin Conklin, 57, of South Bend was sentenced in Superior Court to a year in prison for pointing a pistol at two neighbors.
On Dec. 29, 2018 South Bend Sgt. Lucas Stigall responded to a weapons offense in the 400 block of south Monroe Street. Stigall learned that Conklin was living in a trailer owned by his neighbor, Michael Minks. Conklin asserted Minks was required to give him 24-hours notice before he entered the rented trailer and Minks continued to go in and out of the garage. Conklin armed himself with a firearm, went downstairs, and confronted Minks outside of the trailer. Minks reports Conklin pointed the firearm at him and his companion.
“While I absolutely believe in our right to protect our property with force if necessary, here, Mr. Conklin, who had been drinking, would have been better off calling the police and staying inside with his firearm. He went wrong when he went outside and pointed it at someone. In order to use deadly force, you have to be in fear for your or another’s life. If that isn’t the case, he needed to call the police, something Mr. Conklin agreed with in court as he allocated, saying that he was sorry for what he had done,” McClain said.
Conklin will serve a year in prison, followed by 18 months of probation with the Department of Corrections.
