SOUTH BEND — Patrick Edward Witherbee, 37, of Long Beach was found guilty following his March 19, trial. Witherbee was sentenced to 31 months in prison, followed by 18 months of probation and ordered to complete drug treatment.
On Jan. 16, Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Zimmerman responded to a civil dispute at the Black Bear Beach Camp in the 25000 block of Vernon Avenue in Ocean Park. Witherbee’s neighbor called in to report that he was damaging the inside of a trailer and she was aware that Witherbee had recently received an eviction notice two days before.
Witherbee would not come to the door and the deputy was unable to hear any destruction. Within minutes of leaving, fire was dispatched to the scene for the report of an RV on fire. Deputy Zimmerman responded, but then noticed Witherbee a couple of blocks away from the fire carrying two duffel bags. Witherbee was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant and transported back to the trailer.
Later, after Witherbee’s arrest, a lighter was found in his pocket. Witherbee was questioned about the fire and speculated at the time, and asserted the same argument at trial, that the fire may have been started by something on the stove and he denied intentionally setting a fire. When fire officials investigated the incident, they determined the source of the fire was a bag of pine cones which had been intentionally set on fire and hung under the kitchen cabinets. Additional pine cones were on fire on the floor and there was also an aerosol can and paper placed inside a toaster which had not ignited.
Surveillance footage showed Witherbee leave the trailer with two duffel bags in hand and within minutes of exiting smoke is seen coming from his trailer vents. Witherbee’s neighbor saw the smoke and entered his trailer extinguishing the pine cones on the floor and tossing the bag of ignited pine cones outside, then calling for fire and law assistance.
“Mr. Witherbee would not accept responsibility for his conduct and further felt that there was no damage and he should not be sent to prison,” said Mark McClain, Pacific County prosecutor. “But that is not how this office operates.” McClain added that “while there was almost no fire damage, that was only due to the quick actions of his neighbor and that is obviously how the Judge felt when imposing his sentence.”
In a separate case, Scott A. Beutler, 38, of Long Beach was sentenced March 22 to a year in prison for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Deputy Ryley Queener stopped Beutler for a minor equipment violation and arrested Beutler for driving without a license. When Beutler was arrested and searched, Queener located methamphetamine.
Queener observed a firearm inside the vehicle and later obtained a search warrant and secured the firearm. While the gun was not stolen, Beutler had been previously convicted of a felony and was not permitted to have the firearm.
“We take the unlawful possession of a firearm seriously and felt a prison sentence was warranted,” McClain said. McClain also said it was the efforts of Queener and his work to obtain a warrant which ensured prosecutors were able to secure a conviction for Beutler and a lengthy prison sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.