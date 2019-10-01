SOUTH BEND — Eugene Burt Kornoely, 40, of Ocean Park pleaded guilty last week to possession of heroin and methamphetamine and will be sentenced on Oct. 4. He faces up to 18 month in prison and an additional 12 months of probation.
On Aug. 11, Pacific County Deputy Sheriff Travis Ostgaard observed a vehicle parked at the Okie’s Thriftway, according to the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office. Ostgaard recognized Kornoely as the driver and believed he had an outstanding warrant.
After checking for warrants, Ostgaard found Kornoely did not have an outstanding warrant, but that his license to drive was suspended in the third-degree. Ostgaard saw Kornoely drive away from the store. He was stopped and arrested for driving without a license.
Searching Kornoely following arrest, the deputy located hypodermic needles with one uncapped and loaded needle ready for use. The needle was filled with a “speedball,” which is a combination of methamphetamine and heroin, the prosecutor’s office said.
“We frequently see poly drug use of methamphetamine and heroin,” said Mark McClain, Pacific County prosecutor. McClain commended Ostgaard for “truly knowing those within his patrol area, for diligently following up on his hunch, and for digging to find those involved in the drug culture locally.”
Kornoely has requested a residential drug offender sentence, which the Department of Corrections will evaluate and make recommendations to the Court.
•••
Lisa Grace Milam, 48, of Raymond was sentenced in September to 61 months in prison following her conviction for residential burglary.
On July 11, Milam entered a residence in the 1000 Block of Washington Street in Raymond and attempted to secure a firearm from one of the residents, according to the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office. Milam was escorted out and told not to return. She returned shortly after and again attempted to take a firearm from the residents.
“While Ms. Milam and the residents knew each other and she was an occasional invited guest, when she was told she was not welcome and that she could not borrow the firearm, when she returned and attempted to ‘borrow’ the firearm, she committed a burglary and given her criminal history, the significant sentence was warranted,” McClain said.
Milam was granted a drug offender sentencing alternative and she will be required to complete drug treatment while in prison. Milam will be eligible for release in 30 months, but will remain on supervision of the department of corrections for 30 months after her release.
