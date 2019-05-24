SOUTH BEND — Dalton James Stigall, 24, of South Bend was sentenced to 22 months in prison for attempting to elude a police vehicle, second degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.The sentence was handed down in Pacific County Superior Court on May 24.
“Mr. Stigall, quite frankly, is lucky to be alive after he pointed a pistol at a police officer and there is no doubt Deputy Jesse Eastham showed exceptional restraint in not discharging his firearm when Mr. Stigall pointed it at him,” said Mark McClain, Pacific County prosecutor.
Stigall, who the night before had fled from law enforcement officers in a vehicle and successful eluded their pursuit, was observed by Eastham attempting to enter a residence in the 800 block of Willapa Road. Eastham stopped his patrol vehicle and attempted to contact Stigall, but he began walking away and eventually fled on foot. The deputy gave chase and the pair ran through several yards in Old Willapa before Stigall unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a tall fence. Eastham gained on Stigall, who then pointed an object at the deputy.
“Deputy Eastham described a light being emitted from the object that was pointing at him and it was later found to be a firearm with a light attached,” McClain said.
Stigall again fled and eventually entered a nearby home. Deputy Eastham secured the residence and when other officers arrived they entered and took Stigall into custody. Stigall was hiding in a closet.
“It is evident that Mr. Stigall has a significant drug problem, but he presents as someone we cannot deliver treatment to unless he is custody — it is simply too great a risk to our community,” McClain said.
Stigall could have been sentenced to as much as 27 months for his crimes, but the court agreed with the resolution and sentenced Stigall to 22 months in prison and 18 months of probation through the Department of Corrections. The judge directed that chemical-dependency treatment be delivered to him in prison.
Nine-time offender ordered locked up
Tracy Lynn Webb, 48, was sentenced to a year in prison and a year of probation when the court revoked her residential drug offender sentencing alternative.
“A DOSA is a treatment sentencing alternative that is either prison or community based and is a means to deliver drug treatment in an intensive treatment program,” McClain said. “When defendants have significant criminal history, we recognize that have, generally, caused damage to the community and present as too dangerous to allow them to be treated for addiction on their own and while in the community."
Treatment by professionals in the Department of Correction is the best option in such cases, McClain said.
“Unfortunately, not everyone is successful and when they either re-offend or continue using drugs, we seek to have the court revoke the sentencing alternative and return them to prison,” McClain said.
Webb agreed she had failed to comply with the program's requirements, She will be returned to prison for a year and then continue on with her treatment.
“This was Webb’s 9th felony conviction and while she was eligible for participation in the program, with that kind of history it is not all too surprising to see that she did not make it through this rigorous program,” McClain said.
