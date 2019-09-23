SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy Matt Padgett is on leave while the county investigates workplace allegations involving him.
A statement released by the sheriff’s office Monday, Sept. 23, said it would not share details about what led to the investigation. This is to protect the integrity of the investigation as well as the privacy of those involved, according to the statement.
When asked about being put on leave Monday, Padgett said he had no comment. Neither the sheriff’s office nor the Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain commented on the investigation beyond what was written in the statement.
The decision to place Padgett on leave was made on advice from the Pacific County risk manager as well as Undersheriff Ron Davis and the county prosecutor’s office. Davis is overseeing the matter to ensure complete transparency for all involved. Padgett is the brother-in-law of Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir.
Padgett is on administrative leave and will still receive pay and benefits while the investigation is underway. Souvenir promoted Padgett to chief criminal deputy in May, raising Padgett’s monthly pay to $6,099 from $5,315, according to the promotion request Souvenir filed with Pacific County Commissioners on April 23.
There is no timeline for when the investigation will be complete, said Pat Matlock, who is also a chief criminal deputy with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation will be conducted by the county’s insurance provider. Padgett and sheriff’s office personnel will fully participate in the investigation, according to the statement released.
Internal and external investigations have circled Padgett for more than a year. None have resulted in disciplinary action or criminal charges.
In March, Padgett was investigated after an unidentified employee reported Padgett had called a subordinate an obscenity, according to a memo from prosecuting attorney McClain. The subordinate was asked about the incident and said Padgett had not made any obscene comments. The subordinate said Padgett did not create a hostile work environment. The investigation was then closed.
In February, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate harassment allegations made against Padgett by a Shoalwater Bay Police Department officer and a former Raymond Police Department officer. The alleged behavior occurred prior to Padgett joining the Pacific County Sheriff Office. The Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer did not file criminal charges against Padgett.
Prior to joining the Pacific County Sheriff’s office, Padgett worked under Souvenir at the Shoalwater Bay Police Department. In fall 2018 while Padgett was a lieutenant with the department, he was investigated by Washington State Patrol after the tribal government received reports that Padgett had bullied and sexually harassed members of the police department. State patrol did not find evidence of criminal conduct on the part of Padgett.
