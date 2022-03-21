OLYMPIA — The Washington State Legislature passed a long-awaited and expansive transportation package earlier this month, and a peninsula project is one of many slated to receive funding from the influx of new spending.
Legislators passed the 16-year, $16.9 billion transportation funding package, dubbed the “Move Ahead WA” package by its supporters, on March 10 on a mostly party-line vote. The package includes sweeping investments in highways, ferries, and bike and pedestrian projects, and will disburse some $6 billion to road and transit projects throughout the state over the 16-year period.
Among the nearly $314 million earmarked specifically for pedestrian and bike safety projects is $240,000 to connect the Discovery Trail route with the Port of Ilwaco.
The inclusion of funds for the project came as a surprise to city officials, who had not requested the funds and were unsure of what the project entailed when first being notified that it was included in the package. Ilwaco City Administrator Holly Beller said the request came from an as-of-now unidentified member of the state House, and was simply worded as a connection of Discovery Trail where it comes out on Main Street SW and will continue down to the port.
Beller said an official from the state Department of Transportation will reach out to the city this summer about the project, “and we will have an opportunity to better identify what the money will be spent on.” She added that her highest hopes would include the city doing some infrastructure work in the Main Street right-of-way — at the city’s expense — followed by street surface improvements that include new walking and biking paths down Main Street and across Second Avenue.
The city still needs to decide whether the trail will go south on Second Avenue, east on Eagle Street, back to First Avenue, and down to Howerton Avenue and Waterfront Way, or if it will just cross Second Avenue onto Main Street and head south on First Avenue down towards the port.
Beller said the project could tie in nicely with the $2.2 million Baker Bay Stormwater Improvement Project that could get underway later this year. That project is mostly being funded by a $1.85 million grant from the state Department of of Ecology, as well as a required 15% match of $325,000 from the city that is coming via a Natural Resource Damage Assessment settlement the city received following a December 2014 oil spill caused by the sinking of a crab boat that crashed into Jetty A just outside of Baker Bay.
The stormwater improvement project at the bay came together in the aftermath of the oil spill, with the intent of decreasing stormwater pollution discharge to Baker Bay. The project will install permeable pavements, bioretention facilities and compost-amended vegetated filter strips, and also remove pavement and construct stormwater BMPs (best management practices) along and adjacent to Howerton Avenue in Ilwaco. The project will provide treatment for total suspended solids — such as silt, sand and algae — and dissolved copper and zinc, and reduce flows through stormwater infiltration.
As it stands, stormwater runoff from the project site flows untreated directly into Baker Bay. The stormwater BMPs are designed to capture and treat most of the runoff from heavily trafficked streetscape and parking areas, covering about five acres. The installation of BMPs will also bring about trees and vegetation to the area, while signage aims to help educate visitors about the water quality benefits of BMPs and Discovery Trail.
Beller said the city has wanted to incorporate some fun tourism enhancements to Waterfront Way that probably can’t be funded by the Ecology funds, and hoped that these transportation funds could help with those aspirations.
