NASELLE — Some found their first taste of survivor skills a little hard to swallow, but all earned their badges by the end.
The Naselle Timberland Library was temporarily transformed Saturday, Oct. 19 for a ‘Survivor Camp,’ where local kids learned simple skills to help ‘survive in the wild’.
Volunteer-led stations gave first-hand experience to several low-tech survival skills, including constructing a homemade compass, fire starters, paracord bracelet, first-aid kit and emergency ‘go bags’. The participants earned badges for each of the 10 tasks completed.
Anthony Brunes, 13, and Braden Misner, 11, combined their fort-building skills at the shelter construction station, where they deftly assembled a simple shelter using bed sheets and tape between bookshelves.
Sampling one of three MRE (Meals Ready-to-Eat) field rations was among the tougher tasks, according to Bowen Burkhalter, 9.
“If I was starving, I would eat it,” Burkhalter said.
Emily Wirkkala, 9, and Avery Ford, 9, were among the first to finish all 10 tasks, earning all their badges along the way.
Approximately two dozen kids and family members attended the afternoon event, led by manager Michelle Zilli.
For more information about upcoming events at Naselle Timberland Library and other local branches, visit events.trl.org.
