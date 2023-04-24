OCEAN PARK — Three alleged stolen vehicles have resulted in an Ocean Park man's third felony case this year. He was arrested after a March 28 investigation and search warrant by the Pacific County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew M. Pearson, 37, of Ocean Park, already faces two other pening cases in Pacific County Superior Court for two counts of second-degree assault, strangulation, and possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.
According to court records, Pearson was arrested in connection with a theft out of Wahkiakum County after Chief Criminal Deputy Randy Wiegardt spoke to a driver who parked a vehicle in the road on 247th and V lane on March 28, and saw a man who he recognized take off running.
Suspicious items
Wiegardt didn't chase the man but spoke to another individual on the property that the man fled to. She said no one else was allowed to be on the property and permitted Wiegardt to search.
"I began walking around the exterior of the property, noticing numerous tools and miscellaneous items, but nothing that I knew to be stolen," he stated in court records. "I then checked inside the shop, where I observed an older blue truck.
"Having permission from the tenant to enter, I walked to the front of the truck, where I observed a license plate," he added.
Wiegardt also located two dirt bikes conspicuously placed behind a curtain.
Another occupant on the property alleged that she was invited to stay there by Pearson and had seen him spray painting a truck inside a shop on the property days prior.
She also alleged Pearson told her he had "just traded for a manifold for the truck and that it was located inside the residence."
Truck reported stolen
Pacific County Dispatch (PacCom) ran the truck's plate and learned it was stolen from Wahkiakum County. Wiegardt also learned after speaking with a deputy from the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office that two dirt bikes, a sport bike, a Bobcat skid steer tractor, and a red Lincoln welder were also stolen in an incident.
According to court records, Wiegardt applied for and was granted a search warrant the same day. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, he executed a formal search warrant on the property.
Wiegardt located and confirmed that both dirt bikes he observed were the ones stolen from Wahkiakum County, along with the truck that had been spray painted a different color.
"Pearson was never located on the property [and a female] was released. [The homeowner] was contacted and asked about Pearson but denied knowledge of the truck, dirt bikes, or Pearson's whereabouts," Wiegardt said in court records.
Arrest made
Pearson was arrested and made a preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on April 19. He posted $25,000 bail and has $35,000 already posted on his other two cases.
Pearson has an extensive criminal past dating back to 2004 that includes multiple convictions for taking a vehicle without permission, second-degree possession of stolen property, counterfeit substance, possession of a controlled substance, residential burglary, community custody violations, and attempting to elude police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.