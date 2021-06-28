RAYMOND — Wire thieves struck downtown Raymond for several weeks before officers honed in on the alleged culprits and returned the stolen property. Numerous businesses were hit, including the Pacific County PUD building on Duryea Street.
The first wire theft was reported to the Raymond Police Department on May 20 when thieves broke through a fence at Maneman Electric on 3rd Street. They scoured through electrical wire bins, and stole $300 worth of wire from the business. Security cameras on the property caught two suspects in the act just before 5 a.m.
And between June 7-9, Pacific County PUD, Maneman Electric and a CenturyLink building on 4th Street were all hit, and more wire was stolen. Maneman Electric estimated its losses at around $500.
All the thefts were believed to have occurred during the early morning hours around 4-5 a.m.
‘We know you two’
According to charging documents, Reserve Officer Eric Fuller volunteered his time to sit downtown in Raymond on June 10 to see if he could catch the thieves in the act. Unfortunately, they didn’t strike, but after leaving his detail, he took some time to watch the security footage of the Maneman incidents and was able to identify the culprits.
The first suspect was identified as Kristofer C. Palacios, 28 of Raymond, and his accomplice Kyler J. Pratt, 32 of Raymond. Fuller then worked to locate both suspects to question them about the thefts. He found Palacios only a few hours later driving around Raymond before parking along Park Avenue.
“I could see inside his truck,” Fuller said. “In between the driver and passenger front seats, but laying in the back seats was a bunch of different colored wire. I asked him where that wire had come from, and he mumbled, ‘Maneman’s.’”
Palacios alleged that it was all Pratt’s idea to steal the wire and sell the copper interior to a scrap yard, and that the two could split the money. He also alleged they had acquired “a lot” of wire and were storing it along Dixon Road north of Raymond on U.S. Highway 101.
There it is
Palacios told Fuller exactly where the stash was and even guided Fuller precisely to the spot he and Pratt had stored the stolen wire. They placed it in a clear-cut logging section off the roadway, piled it next to a stump, and covered it with brush.
“Palacios advised me that the plan was once they had a large amount, they would come out and strip all the rubber and plastic off the copper and then take it to a scrap yard,” Fuller stated. “He advised me that copper is going for $4 a pound at the scrap yards.”
After retrieving all the stolen wire, Fuller transported Palacios back to Raymond. Chief Chuck Spoor transported the wire to Maneman’s, PUD and Centurylink. In total, the suspects are alleged to have stolen approximately $769 worth of various wires, of which $169 was from PUD and $100 from Centurylink.
Pratt has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree malicious mischief. Palacios faces two counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, and second-degree possession of the stolen property.
“I would just add that Officer Fuller did a great job putting the cases together and tracking down the suspects and missing wire. He takes his job very seriously and does a great job for the city and its residents,” Spoor said.
Both men remain free, and the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office is now handling the case.
