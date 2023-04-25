NASELLE — A feud between two men apparently resulted in a high-speed shooting on State Route 401 near Naselle on April 21. No one was injured, and the Washington State Patrol is still investigating the incident.
The incident reportedly began at Dutch Bros in Astoria when one man observed the other and followed him across the Astoria-Megler Bridge and into Pacific County. The duo allegedly went northbound on SR 401, and the following vehicle began shooting at the other vehicle around milepost 4-4.5.
WSP-Naselle Detachment Sgt. Bradford Moon isn’t ready to release the names of the alleged victim or offender, but noted they are known to law enforcement in the county. They also reportedly know each other, and the incident was an “ongoing issue.”
The alleged victim was able to flee from the shooting and contacted a trooper at the WSP-Naselle Detachment at the Naselle School District.
“The county did come out, and they decided that they were not going to handle it, so we did,” Moon said. “We are forwarding the case on to detectives, and they believe they know who the shooter was but didn’t have the exact location.”
“We didn’t have the personnel out to do anything with it at the time, so I am waiting for the reports to come in to forward it to the detectives,” Moon added.
Investigators were able to find one bullet hole in the back of the alleged victim’s truck and one bullet hole on the roadside on SR 401. Investigators did not locate any bullet casings, and no one was injured.
No further details were available at the time of reporting.
