NASELLE — A feud between two men apparently resulted in a high-speed shooting on State Route 401 near Naselle on April 21. No one was injured, and the Washington State Patrol is still investigating the incident.

The incident reportedly began at Dutch Bros in Astoria when one man observed the other and followed him across the Astoria-Megler Bridge and into Pacific County. The duo allegedly went northbound on SR 401, and the following vehicle began shooting at the other vehicle around milepost 4-4.5.

