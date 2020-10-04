Astoria in the vicinity of the police department

Some of this area of Astoria was closed to public access at midday Sunday while authorities responded to a possible explosive device brought to the Astoria Police Department by a citizen who is said to have found it in Pacific County.

ASTORIA — The Astoria area around 30th and Log Bronc streets was reopened to public access at 2:33 p.m. Sunday after the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad arrived and removed a suspected explosive device.

The bomb squad was summoned at 11:29 a.m. Sunday after "a report that a citizen had located a possible explosive device in Pacific County, Washington and brought it to the Astoria Police Department."

The Astoria Police Department, Fire Department and 30th Street were closed due to the possible hazard, police said in a press release.

Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding recommended that people who find possible explosive devices leave them in place and call police.

