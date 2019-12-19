RAYMOND — Thriftway in Raymond was hit by a brazen theft that saw hundreds of dollars of items walk right out the front doors on Thursday, Dec. 5. Several north county units responded to the wacky call around 4:30 p.m.
According to public records, a witness was shopping inside Thriftway when a man approached her while she was looking in the beer section and asked what kind of beer she wanted. He then explained to her he would take it and sell it to her for half the price in the parking lot.
The witness contacted a store employee and informed her of what had happened. The employee called 911. Officer Brittany Stigall from the Raymond Police Department responded to the call.
More details emerge
While en route, Stigall was informed by dispatch that the suspect was seen near Dairy Queen and Slater’s Restaurant with a cart full of groceries.
In Stigall’s report, she stated that while she was responding to the area, the witness from Thriftway called her directly and told her what had happened. The witness drove to the area and parked near the vicinity of the cart. She was able to identify the man for responding units.
Once Stigall located the man, she worked to identify him positively and investigated the incident. Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor also informed her, via phone, that a theft had occurred at Raymond Deli earlier that morning. The items from that theft were also found in the suspect’s possession.
Placed under arrest
Stigall arrested the man for two counts of third degree theft with the assistance of South Bend Police Chief Dave Eastham. The man was then booked into the Pacific County Jail before being transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Stigall’s report states while transporting the man to the jail he made comments he would commit suicide if set free. She immediately requested PacCom have mental health services meet her and the suspect at the hospital after booking.
Deputies arrive to help
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Eastham and Sgt. Jon Ashley also responded to the scene and used Sgt. Ashley’s patrol truck to transport the stolen items back to Thriftway.
A Thriftway employee then rang up all the stolen items to give officers a total of what was taken: $748.13.
“There were a few units there, and they all did a good job as always,” Chief Spoor stated. “Usually, on these bigger types of cases, everyone has to come together. Brittany did a great job, and she’s an important part of our team.”
