LONG BEACH — Two people were taken into custody and face numerous counts of second-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into storage units at Oman and Sons Heated Storage on Sept. 23. Eight units were broken into during the brazen burglary.
Initially, officers were unclear about who was responsible for the burglary, but an officer from the Long Beach Police Department was able to review a digital video recording that was linked to surveillance cameras in the area. The officer observed a male and female tinkering with locks and leaving several units with items.
“The suspects left the property around [2:30 a.m.] then returned a few hours later and were observed on the security footage re-entering unit [number] 22 and retrieving [three] boxes from the unit that happened to have been staged just inside the door,” the investigating officer stated in the probable cause affidavit.
The officer was able to get the license plate of the vehicle the duo was using, which returned to an address in Oregon. The duo remained on the loose until Oct. 10 when they “stupidly” returned to the same storage complex, and the manager alerted law enforcement, according to the charging document.
“I asked the male what he was doing there, and he said, ‘walking my dog,” the investigating officer stated in the probable cause affidavit. “I asked the subject his name, and he didn’t answer.”
The male was placed under arrest, and was identified as Stephen W. Aiken, 39, of Beaverton. On him, the officer found a padlock that the man had just removed from storage unit [number] 13. The alleged female accomplice was located inside their vehicle and was placed under arrest as well. She was identified as Kelly J. Parker, 39, of Beaverton.
Parker was transported to the Pacific County Jail for second-degree burglary, but as Aiken was being booked, he informed officers and corrections staff that he had swallowed approximately eight fentanyl pills. He had to be administered Narcan by officers and corrections staff.
He was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital, where he was treated for an overdose and provided Narcan via intravenous injection. Aiken was later cleared by the hospital and booked into the jail at 5:37 p.m.
The duo made preliminary appearances in the Pacific County Superior Court on Oct. 11, and Parker’s bail was set at $75,000 and Aiken’s at $125,000. They are scheduled to appear for arraignments on Oct. 21. Both remained in jail as of Oct. 17.
They each face eight counts of second-degree burglary, a class B felony with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
