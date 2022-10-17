LONG BEACH — Two people were taken into custody and face numerous counts of second-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into storage units at Oman and Sons Heated Storage on Sept. 23. Eight units were broken into during the brazen burglary.

Initially, officers were unclear about who was responsible for the burglary, but an officer from the Long Beach Police Department was able to review a digital video recording that was linked to surveillance cameras in the area. The officer observed a male and female tinkering with locks and leaving several units with items.

