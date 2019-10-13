GRAYLAND — The Pacific County Sheriff's Office and Washington's State Parks Department responded to a report of a body found on the beach near Warrenton Cannery Road in Grayland on Sunday, Oct. 13.
A 911 caller advised around 9:54 a.m. that there was a dead body on the beach near the tide line just north of the entry to Willapa Bay, according to the sheriff's office.
A short time later, the original caller contacted Pacific County Communications again to add that the deceased person had what they believed to be a gunshot wound to the head and was being washed out by the tide.
Once on scene, deputies and an officer from Washington State Parks verified the person, who is only identified as a Caucasian male in his late 20s to early 30s, was deceased and began combing the area for evidence.
The scene presented many challenges, deputies noted, due to the constantly changing beach environment that is heavily affected by both tides and winds.
Deputies and the Parks officer remained on scene for a few hours looking for evidence. The Pacific County coroner also responded to the scene to investigate the cause of death.
The sheriff's office is only stating it is a "suspicious circumstances death" and has not determined if it might have been a homicide or suicide.
The identity of the deceased male is unknown. He did not have any form of identification. Washington State Patrol is expected to take fingerprints in an attempt to determine his identity.
Anyone who may have information about the incident or who discovers potential evidence is asked to call the PACCOM Center at 360-875-9397.
Additional details will be added to this story as they become available.
