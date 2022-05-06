ILWACO — Three local people are dead, including two juveniles, after a vehicle plummeted into the water near the Ilwaco Fuel Dock on Outer Harbor Way SE in Ilwaco.
The driver has been identified as Kimberly A. Pickering, 40, of Long Beach. The passengers were Mya A. Edwards, 15, of Ocean Park, and Nevaeh A. Longcrow, 15, of Ilwaco.
The incident unfolded sometime between the late-night hours of Thursday, May 5, and the early morning hours of Friday, May 6, according to law enforcement, who responded to the scene at approximately 6:03 a.m. this morning.
According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon, his agency was asked to assist the Long Beach Police Department with investigating how the vehicle plummeted into the murky water.
"The vehicle left about 70 feet of tire marks, and it appeared to be at a high rate [of speed] because it traveled about another 50 feet vertically as it went down into the water and flipped upside down," Moon said. "I'm guessing as the tide came in, it completely engulfed the car."
The first person who located the car, a 2016 Kia Sorento, in the morning on Friday was only able to see the vehicle's tires.
"Dive teams went in and were able to recover one body of a female immediately, but because of the position of the car and the water murkiness, they couldn't see in. They thought that they felt that there might be an additional person in the vehicle but were not able to recover that person," Moon said.
As the vehicle was being towed out of the water, investigators discovered two additional bodies trapped inside. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.
"The vehicle could have been in the water for an hour or many hours," Moon said. "It's unknown, and there were no reports about any kind of erratic driving or anything prior to it as well."
Investigators currently don't have any witnesses, no one called in the incident, and there were no surveillance cameras in the area that caught the incident. However, the crash has been preliminarily ruled accidental.
According to the investigation, the vehicle was heading north of Outer Harbor Way SE at a high rate of speed when it went into a sharp corner.
The vehicle lost control and plummeted into the water.
Investigators located tire marks that were "arching," suggesting the driver was attempting to steer away from the water while the vehicle was losing control.
"All the seatbelts appeared to be at a relaxed position, indicating that nobody was belted at the time," Moon said.
"With no witnesses and the inability to actually interview anybody from this and nobody in the car survived, we don't have anybody to interview [about] what was actually going on at the time," Moon added.
At this time, investigators don't suspect any foul play. It could be months before investigators determine exactly what happened and took the lives of the three women.
