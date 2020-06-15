MEGLER — A dramatic wreck Friday night on the Astoria-Megler Bridge sent two the hospital, authorities say.
Just before midnight on June 12, a southbound Mitsubishi driven by Abigail L. Dressel, 38, of Longview wrecked about half a mile south of the state line.
Ian A. Symmonds, 41, of Longview said Tuesday that the couple turned onto the bridge after stopping at the Dismal Nitch rest area. He was lying down in the back of the SUV when for unknown reasons the vehicle got too close to the edge of the roadway. “Driver lost control, swerving up onto bridge railing, sliding along rail and curb before rolling multiple times, coming to rest on passenger side,” Oregon State Police reported.
Dressel and Symmonds were both injured and transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital. Dressel was released the same night, and Symmonds expected to get out of the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
OSP’s initial report said Symmonds caused the accident by interfering with the steering wheel, but he said Tuesday that was untrue.
