OLYMPIA — A last minute amendment to the Senate Democratic Caucus supplemental operating budget earmarks $5 million to help businesses negatively impacted by international responses to the coronavirus outbreak overseas.
Businesses like Cosmo Specialty Fibers, a textile producer that does 97 percent of its business with companies in Asia, have been disrupted by port closures intended to stop the spread of the disease.
“This is a local business that has thrived despite disruptive tariff and trade wars, pays its employees strong wages, and has robust potential to expand, but it’s been thrown for a loop,” said Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, in a written statement. Takko sponsored the amendment.
“The shipment of crab to China has dropped to practically nothing, we can’t get oysters from my district there,” Takko said. “And it’s not just my district.”
Companies will be able request assistance funds from the state’s strategic reserve account to promote economic development, which is funded by a third of all unclaimed lottery money, according to a release from the Senate Democrats.
The operating budget had already provided $2 million for the account, much of which was already spoken for. Budget writers added $2 million in new funds on top of that, and the $3 million in Takko’s amendment means a total of $5 million in new funds.
The budget was approved by the Senate after a 33-16 vote on Thursday.
“Hopefully this is all we need,” Takko added later. “But I am very fearful this isn’t going to be enough.”
