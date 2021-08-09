PACIFIC COUNTY — Cognizant of past failures to clamp down on the sale and use of consumer fireworks around the Fourth of July weekend, local officials are continuing onward with a coordinated effort to take action on the hot-button issue.
At an Aug. 4 meeting to discuss adopting fireworks restrictions, Pacific County, Long Beach, Ilwaco, Raymond and South Bend officials agreed to keep the process going and meet again next month.
Countywide effortThere was widespread agreement that new restrictions should try and be done in lockstep with the county and each of the cities, to keep the rules consistent in both incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.
Consistency on restrictions is especially an issue on the peninsula, with both the cities of Long Beach and Ilwaco being covered by the same police department, as well as the presence of unincorporated communities up and down the peninsula, including Seaview, Klipsan Beach, Ocean Park and Oysterville. Unincorporated communities are covered by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioner Lisa Olsen said that while it’s a countywide effort, the peninsula, and more specifically the city of Long Beach, are “pretty integral” to the effort because of its status as a fireworks hub during the July 4 holiday.
There is no immediate deadline facing local officials to pass new restrictions. In accordance with state law, any restrictions adopted by the county or cities by next June would go into effect in 2023; restrictions adopted after that time would not go into effect until 2024.
While time isn’t an issue, officials were aware of prior efforts that have fallen short or fizzled out, and seemed resolved to not allow this current attempt to suffer the same fate. Kathy Spoor, county administrative officer, said this is at least the fourth time since she’s been in her position that there has been a push for fireworks restrictions.
“After the [July 4 holiday] we kind of lose sight of it, and that’s why we chose to take action on it while it was still fresh in our minds,” Spoor said of the ongoing efforts.
County’s preliminary proposalSpoor also unveiled the county’s preliminary proposal for new restrictions at the meeting, which the county commissioners had requested.
One piece of the county’s proposal includes limiting the number of days that fireworks can be sold or purchased in the county’s unincorporated areas — including Ocean Park, Chinook and Naselle. Under the proposed new language, fireworks could only be sold from July 1 to 4, and from Dec. 29 to 31; under current law, they can be sold from June 28 to July 5, and from Dec. 27 to 31. Discharge and use of fireworks in the summer would also be limited to three days, July 2 to 4, down from eight days, June 28 to July 5.
The second piece of the proposal would allow the county commissioners to implement a ban on the sale and use of fireworks if an extreme risk of fire danger exists — in accordance with holding a public meeting and issuing public notices. The board currently does not give themselves that authority, which Commissioner Lisa Olsen said they did not realize when they were looking to take action on the issue earlier this summer.
In South Bend, fireworks can only be discharged in the city on July 3 and 4. South Bend’s council also previously gave the city the authority to institute an emergency fireworks ban, which it declared last month.
South Bend Mayor Julie Struck said the city didn’t receive much blowback from the community over the decision, and that they “got more kudos than flak,” but officials at the meeting acknowledged that most people lighting off fireworks in South Bend are locals, whereas the peninsula attracts people from throughout the region and may be less likely to comply to the rules, willfully or not.
Spoor said the proposed changes would not necessarily affect professional fireworks displays, so commercially licensed vendors could still be allowed to put on shows. If cities end up adopting that same language, it would also not affect city-sponsored shows held by the city of Long Beach and the port of Ilwaco, which are put on by pyrotechnic production companies.
Other issuesLong Beach City Administrator David Glasson said city officials have discussed contributing additional marketing funds in its budget to reinforce messaging about fireworks, such as putting up banners on the Bolstad and Sid Snyder beach approaches reminding people to “pack it in, pack it out.”
He said the city was also looking to see how it could support groups like the Grassroots Garbage Gang and further support beach clean-up efforts, and noted that many city employees already volunteer time or equipment to help with the July 5 clean-ups.
There was widespread agreement that the county and cities should be in contact with Washington State Parks as the dialogue between themselves continues. The state agency has jurisdiction over the beaches.
“At some point, we’ve got to talk to Parks and work with them,” Glasson said. “On the beach, the enforcement is them. So we can’t really make up a lot of rules that we can’t enforce anyway.”
Outreach to continueUntil the next meeting between the county and cities, outreach to the public continues.
Commissioner Frank Wolfe said he attended an informal meeting on the issue at the Ocean Park Fire Department in late July. With more than 20 people in attendance, he said nearly every single person was in favor of banning fireworks.
The county commissioners will be hosting a formal public hearing on the issue at the board’s regular Aug. 24 meeting, and both the cities of Long Beach and South Bend are sending out a fireworks survey with their monthly water bills that they are encouraging people to fill out and return. The city of Ilwaco is also working on a plan to send out a survey to its residents.
Long Beach’s survey asks bill-payers a series of questions about fireworks, including whether they participate in fireworks celebrations, how many days they would like the sale and discharge of fireworks to be permitted, if they want fireworks to be banned, and if fireworks on the beach or in their neighborhood makes them feel unsafe. The survey also includes a section for people to write down other comments they have about the issue.
“We want to see what the whole populace says, because there’s been so many pockets of people saying they want it and others saying they don’t, I just want to have a feel for what my whole community says they want,” Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said.
The city is waiting to get the surveys back before the city moves forward in its process, and Glasson believes it should have a good sample of responses by its next council meeting on Aug. 16. Struck said South Bend isn’t expecting to have results from its survey until next month.
