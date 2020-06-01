SOUTH BEND — Sheriff Robin Souvenir on June 1 administered the oath of office to Tammy Engel as she accepted her appointment to chief civil deputy for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
Engel is a long-time Pacific County employee, having previously served as code enforcement officer within the Department of Community Development. She was instrumental in standardizing and improving the overall enforcement efforts regarding the position of code enforcement officer, the sheriff said in a Facebook post.
The chief civil deputy oversees a wide variety of internal sheriff’s office functions, for example making certain that legal documents are prepared and properly executed.
Pacific County’s 2020 budget does not include a specific line item for chief civil deputy, but in 2019 the job paid $5,315 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.