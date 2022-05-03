LONG BEACH — Richard L. Donnelly, 40, of Long Beach, was arrested by the Pacific County Drug Task Force (DTF) on May 1 after investigators allegedly were able to make several controlled substance purchases from him using a confidential informant.
The investigation into Donnelly began as far back as 2020, according to court records, which allege the major breakthrough in the case happened last month when the informant helped officers get closer to Donnelly’s trail.
As is the new norm for the task force, they did not specify which contraband was able to be purchased from Donnelly and instead stated, “PCDTF recognized by sight based off our training and experience [it] to be a controlled substance.”
According to court records, Donnelly was likely selling the contraband from his residence and was also making drug drops to buyers via two different vehicles, identified as a white 2007 Chevy Impala and a maroon 1996 Ford F-150.
Officers with the task force captured Donnelly after performing surveillance on his home on May 1. He was stopped by the officers on Pacific Avenue at the 102nd Street Landing Apartments. He was placed under arrest for possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and using a vehicle to sell controlled substances.
At least one of the three purchases conducted by the DTF was within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Donnelly’s arrest continues a long list of DTF arrests over the past year, consisting mainly of low-level dealers in both ends of the county.
According to an insider with in-depth knowledge of the task force, officers are required to notify a DTF officer by phone anytime they stop a vehicle or suspect that has any type of drugs on them, and then DTF takes over.
The protocol has delayed apprehensions, slowed down other cases and frustrated some county officers, reportedly making them “feel like their hands are tied behind their backs,” according to the insider who asked not to be named.
In June 2021, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $742,900 for the task force, consisting of three full-time officers — one from the Raymond Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, and a sheriff’s office deputy.
Among the purchases were unmarked vehicles for the trio and other supplies.
